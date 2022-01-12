Skip to main content
PGA Names 22 Players Committed to Appear on New Netflix Series

The PGA will be looking to repeat the success of Formula 1: Drive to Survive with a Netflix documentary series of its own.

On Wednesday, the PGA Tour announced a new series that will feature  a collection of the sport's biggest stars as they chase all four major championships.  

According to the PGA, the following players have committed to the series: Abraham Ancer, Daniel Berger, Cameron Champ, Joel Dahmen, Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia, Harry Higgs, Max Homa, Viktor Hovland, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Kevin Na, Keita Nakajima (world No.1 amateur), Mito Pereira, Ian Poulter, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson.

“This partnership with Netflix presents the PGA Tour and the four major championships an opportunity to tap into a completely new and diverse audience,” the PGA Tour said in a statement. “This documentary will give fans an authentic look into the real lives of our athletes, and what it’s like to win—and lose—during a season on the PGA Tour.”

The series, which has yet to be publicly named, will be produced by Vox Media Studios and Box To Box Films, who also produced the popular Formula 1: Drive to Survive series. 

Filming is already underway and will continue throughout the year as the series looks to give viewers an immersive, behind-the-scenes look into life on the PGA Tour. 

"We are thrilled to bring golf's leading organizations and players together for this first-of-its-kind partnership and unparalleled window into life on the Tour,"  said Brandon Riegg, Netflix's vice president of unscripted and documentary series. "Our members will love getting to know the players and personalities as well as the iconic venues along the way. Even the most devoted golf fans have never seen the sport quite like this."

