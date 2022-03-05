Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

DeChambeau in, Mickelson Out of PLAYERS Championship

Bryson DeChambeau, who has not competed since the Farmers Insurance Open due to an injury to his left hand, will compete in next week’s PLAYERS Championship, according to the PGA Tour.

Phil Mickelson, who has been the subject of criticism since his flirtation with the Saudi Golf League and the controversial comments he made about the PGA Tour to golf writer Alan Shipnuck, will not compete in the tournament as he continues to take time away from the game.

Mickelson garnered criticism after explaining to Shipnuck his reasoning for getting involved with the proposed Saudi breakaway tour. 

“We know the killed [Washington Post reporter and U.S. resident Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.

“They’ve been able to get by with manipulative, coercive, strong-arm tactics but we, the players, had no recourse. As nice a guy as [PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan] comes across as, unless you have leverage, he won’t do what’s right. And the Saudi money has finally given us that leverage. I’m not sure I even want [the new league] to succeed, but just the idea of it is allowing us to get things done with the Tour.”

Mickelson claimed that the comments made to Shipnuck were off the record, which Shipnuck vehemently denied.

SI Recommends

Mickelson has since apologized, although he did not mention Monahan in the apology and insinuated that the comments to Shipnuck were supposed to be off-the-record.

“Although it doesn’t look this way now given my recent comments, my actions throughout this process have always been with the best interest of golf, my peers, sponsors and fans. There is a problem of off record comments being shared out of context and without my consent, but the bigger issue is that I used words I sincerely regret that do not reflect my true feelings or intentions. It was reckless, I offended people and I am deeply sorry for my choice of words. I am beyond disappointed and will make every effort to self-reflect and learn from this.”

While Mickelson will continue to take time off from golf to put the recent controversy behind him, DeChambeau will head to TPC Sawgrass to try to win one of the Tour’s premier tournaments for the first time in his career. 

There are sure to be questions for DeChambeau surrounding the Saudi Golf League, as he was one of the top players in professional golf who was rumored to be joining the breakaway tour. DeChambeau put those rumors to rest in a recent tweet, where he said that “as long as the best players in the world are playing on the PGA Tour, so will I.”

This will be DeChambeau’s first start since announcing that he will remain on the PGA Tour, which is sure to set an interesting backdrop to the golf calendar’s biggest non-major tournament of the year.

More Golf Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Brian Griese
NFL

Report: 49ers Hiring Brian Griese as New Quarterbacks Coach

Griese’s “Monday Night Football” position was in limbo after ESPN hired Troy Aikman earlier in the offseason.

By Daniel Chavkin
Feb 7, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski indicates two foul shots during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Cavaliers won 69-68.
Extra Mustard

Average Ticket Prices For Coach K’s Last Game Exceeding Super Bowl LVI

Duke plays North Carolina on Saturday in Mike Krzyzewski’s last home game.

By Jelani Scott
USATSI_13951250 (1)
Golf

Pat Perez: Jon Rahm Wants To Pass Tiger Woods’s Major Total

Rahm earned his first major win at the U.S. Open last year.

By Jelani Scott
Aidan Hutchinson
Extra Mustard

Hutchinson Reveals What He’ll Buy With First NFL Paycheck

The Michigan star already knows how he wants to spend it, and there seems to be a (very) loose Lions connection.

By Daniel Chavkin
James Bradberry
NFL

Report: Giants Pro Bowl CB Bradberry Will Receive Trade Interest

Bradberry currently has one year left on his deal with the Giants.

By Wilton Jackson
Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA;General view of the NFL Scouting Combine logo on the field during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

What Orr Heard at the NFL Combine | The MMQB NFL Podcast

All the insider NFL rumors you need to know.

By Gary Gramling and Conor Orr
NCAA logo
College Football

NCAA Rules Committee Proposes Targeting Rule Change

The committee proposed multiple rule changes during a meeting on Friday, including changes to targeting, low blocks and fake injury rules.

By Mike McDaniel
dCOVtitoortiz_H
Play
MMA

Inside Tito Ortiz’s Tumultuous Term Governing His Hometown

During his long career in the UFC, Tito Ortiz never seemed particularly interested in politics, but in 2020 he became a conspiracy monger and mayor pro tempore of his hometown, Huntington Beach. Chaos ensued.

By Jon Wertheim and Josh Gross