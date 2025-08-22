The 18-Year-Old Who's Heading to Augusta National
The PGA and LIV seasons are winding down, but this week in golf delivered everything from dramatic comebacks to a major championship Cinderella story—and the crew at Dan’s Golf World Show was on top of it all.
Scottie Scheffler looked beatable at the BMW Championship right up until Sunday. In classic Scheffler fashion, he chased down the leader with surgical precision, flipping the leaderboard in just a few holes. But what does this mean for the Tour Championship—and the Ryder Cup? Dan Evans digs into the numbers and the mindset behind what makes Scottie the most reliable closer in the game.
Meanwhile, the LIV Golf season wrapped in Indianapolis, with Jon Rahm claiming his second straight individual title—without winning a single event this year. Joaquin Niemann won five times this season and still failed to capture the crown. Let’s just say the show’s take on the Rahm vs. Niemann debate is one you’ll want to hear.
But maybe the wildest moment of the week didn’t come from a pro—it came from an 18-year-old underdog who just earned a tee time at the Masters. From the 63rd seed to Augusta National, the story of Mason Howell has the crew wondering if this might be the next amateur legend in the making.
