The last tournament before the Masters begins Thursday, March 29 when the Houston Open gets started.

The tournament field is headlined by Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson and defending champion Russell Henley.

While this tournament will simply be a tune-up before the first major of the year for some, others such as Keegan Bradley, Brandt Snedeker and Ernie Els will need to win this weekend at the Golf Club of Houston to earn a spot in the Masters.

Check out the full list of tee times here.

How to Watch

Thursday, March 29

TV channel: Golf Channel (4-7 p.m. ET)

Live stream: NBC Sports Live

Friday, March 30

TV channel: Golf Channel (4-7 p.m. ET)

Live stream: NBC Sports Live

Saturday, March 31

TV channel: Golf Channel (2-3 p.m. ET); NBC (3-6 p.m. ET)

Live stream: NBC Sports Live

Sunday, April 1

TV channel: Golf Channel (2-3 p.m. ET); NBC (3-6 p.m. ET)

Live stream: NBC Sports Live