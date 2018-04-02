With The Masters just around the corner, the Vegas oddsmakers remain high on Tiger Woods. Some oddsmakers have Tiger as the favorite but even if he’s not at the top of the board the consensus is that Woods should have a strong showing.

Over the weekend, Bovada had Tiger and Rory McIlroy as co-favorites at +900 and SuperBook.ag currently has Woods and Jordan Spieth as the co-favorites at +1000.

Here is the full list of latest odds from the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas, via Jeff Sherman.

• Jordan Spieth – 10/1

• Dustin Johnson – 10/1

• Justin Thomas – 10/1

• Rory McIlroy – 12/1

• Tiger Woods – 12/1

• Justin Rose – 12/1

• Rickie Fowler – 16/1

• Phil Mickleson – 16/1

• Bubba Watson – 16/1

• Jason Day –18/1

• Jon Rahm – 20/1

• Paul Casey – 25/1

• Sergio Garcia – 30/1

• Hideki Matsuyama – 30/1

• Henrik Stenson – 30/1

• Tommy Fleetwood – 30/1

• Alex Noren – 40/1

• Matt Kuchar – 40/1