The 2019 Masters saw a five-percent ratings increase from the year before, CBS Sports PR announced.

The ratings logged a metered market rating/share of 6.0/15.

The third round of the tournament was the highest-rated Saturday golf telecast of any network in four years. The round peaked with a 7.0/1.6 rating/share from 6-6:15 p.m. ET.

Tiger Woods went on to win The Masters, marking his fifth-ever win.