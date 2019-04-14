Watch: Tiger Woods Receives His Fifth Green Jacket After Winning 2019 Masters

Tiger Woods now has 15 major championships after winning the Masters on Sunday for the first time since 2005.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 14, 2019

For the first time since 2005, Tiger Woods is the Masters champion.

After shooting two-under on Sunday to improve to 13-under for the tournament, Woods was able to capture his fifth Masters title and 15th major overall, pulling him within three of Jack Nicklaus's record.

After the initial hoopla and emotions of the moment calmed down, Woods retired to the clubhouse where he was presented with his fifth career green jacket.

Because of the weather, they were not able to hold the traditional green jacket ceremony on the terrace putting green.

