Tiger Woods Wins 2019 Masters for 15th Career Major and Everyone Was Loving It

Tiger Woods now has five Masters championships and is three away from tying Jack Nicklaus's career major championship record.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 14, 2019

If there is anybody in the world that can make people stop tweeting about Game of Thrones returning Sunday, it's Tiger Woods.

And when Woods put on a show during the final round of the 2019 Masters Sunday to win the tournament for the fifth time, and first since 2005, to give him 15 career major championships, everyone was feeling it.

There has been hope that Woods would win another major after his gutsy U.S. Open performance in 2008 that left him in need of knee surgery helped spark his decline that he's since bounced back from.

On Sunday, everyone got to celebrate and congratulate Woods and share their thoughts as he accomplished a feat that seemed impossible at many times during the past decade.

Woods won the Masters by one stroke, shooting 13-under for the tournament. He now trails Jack Nicklaus by three in all-time major championships. The one downside of the win is because of the weather in Augusta, Ga. the green jacket ceremony had to be canceled.

The PGA Championship will take place at Bethpage State Park on May 16-19. Woods has won that tournament four times previously, with the most recent victory coming in 2007.

