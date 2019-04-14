If there is anybody in the world that can make people stop tweeting about Game of Thrones returning Sunday, it's Tiger Woods.

And when Woods put on a show during the final round of the 2019 Masters Sunday to win the tournament for the fifth time, and first since 2005, to give him 15 career major championships, everyone was feeling it.

There has been hope that Woods would win another major after his gutsy U.S. Open performance in 2008 that left him in need of knee surgery helped spark his decline that he's since bounced back from.

On Sunday, everyone got to celebrate and congratulate Woods and share their thoughts as he accomplished a feat that seemed impossible at many times during the past decade.

Tiger Woods got me going crazy — Cris Carter (@criscarter80) April 14, 2019

Never thought we’d see this again. Wow. This is epic. Special. Tiger 🐅 — Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) April 14, 2019

This new @Nike ad congratulating Tiger on winning #TheMasters is everything pic.twitter.com/HW0vwv56Jd — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 14, 2019

Back by popular demand:



David Duval’s answer to young pro golfers who say they wish they could have run up against Tiger in his prime-



“The hell you do.” — Kelly Tilghman (@KellyTilghmanGC) April 14, 2019

Mixed sports marriage perspective: Last time Tiger Woods won a Major, Ana Ivanovic was ranked No.1 and @RafaelNadal had just won his fourth Major... — Jon Wertheim (@jon_wertheim) April 14, 2019

Tiger is going to catch Jack. I’m calling it now. — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) April 14, 2019

I thought y’all told me Tiger was done and he would never win again and 18 was out of the question? — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) April 14, 2019

The last time Tiger won The Masters is also the last time LeBron missed the playoffs. Wild. — Boogie Bousins (@bansky) April 14, 2019

Tiger Woods, after four back surgeries, four knee surgeries and 11 years since his last major – and less than two years after he told golfers at the Champions Dinner he was “done” – has won the Masters at the age of 43.



One of the most improbable sports stories of our time. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) April 14, 2019

Woods won the Masters by one stroke, shooting 13-under for the tournament. He now trails Jack Nicklaus by three in all-time major championships. The one downside of the win is because of the weather in Augusta, Ga. the green jacket ceremony had to be canceled.

The PGA Championship will take place at Bethpage State Park on May 16-19. Woods has won that tournament four times previously, with the most recent victory coming in 2007.