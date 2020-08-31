Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Rahm clinched his BMW Championship victory with some flare on Sunday.

After standing tied at four-under with Dustin Johnson at the end of 72 holes, Rahm pulled ahead by draining a 66-foot putt in a playoff. The victory marks the 25-year-old's second win in his last five PGA Tour starts.

The impressive feat wrapped up a closely contested tournament that saw a crowded leaderboard heading into Sunday. Johnson found himself tied for the lead with Hideki Matsuyama entering the final round. Meanwhile, Rahm worked his way from being tied at 51st place in the standings after a five-over first round to completing a six-under fourth round and playoff for the victory.

Rahm was not alone in making impressive putts down the stretch of the BMW Championship. Johnson made one himself to clinch a playoff with Rahm as he drained a birdie on the 18th hole.

With his BMW Championship victory, Rahm moves back to No. 1 in the world golf rankings. Johnson overtook Rahm in the standings last week after recording a victory in The Northern Trust last week.

Rahm's BMW Championship title marks his fifth PGA victory since joining the Tour in 2016. His latest Tour title came at the Memorial Tournament standings in July.

The 2019-20 PGA Tour schedule concludes next week with the TOUR Championship in Atlanta, Ga. The U.S. Open will take place from Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y., while the Masters will run from Nov. 12-15 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.