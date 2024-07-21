2024 3M Open Full Field: Final Push for the FedEx Cup Playoffs
Dek: The PGA Tour returns to the U.S. with two events before its postseason.
The PGA Tour is back in the U.S. this week, with plenty on the line in Minnesota.
The 3M Open field won’t have most of the game’s best, falling immediately after the British Open. Many top players also played the week before at the Genesis Scottish Open. Consequently, only Tony Finau (No. 18) and Keegan Bradley (No. 19) are in the field from the top 20 of the Official World Golf Ranking.
But those who are teeing it up will have much to play for, specifically berths in the FedEx Cup Playoffs beginning in mid-August. Only the top 70 players in points will qualify and there is only one more week to earn after this, at the Wyndham Championship. The Tour takes a week off between the two events for the Olympic golf tournament.
TPC Twin Cities is the host course in Blaine, Minn., a 7,431-yard, par-71 designed by Arnold Palmer. It hosted a PGA Tour Champions event from 2001-18, then the PGA Tour arrived in 2019.
Lee Hodges returns as the defending champ, with Finau (2022) and Cameron Champ (2021) also back as previous winners. The first 3M Open champion was Matthew Wolff in 2019, who now plays with LIV Golf.
Expect plenty of low scores—Hodges won last year at 24 under and the worst winning score in five editions is 15 under.
Here is the full field from the PGA Tour Communications X account. Follow this post all week for any field adjustments.