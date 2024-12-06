2024 Best Holiday Golf Gifts for Her
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
When it comes to gift ideas for the leading golf gals in your squad this holiday season, thoughtful and fashionable gifts rank high on their wish lists.
We’ve curated an array of golf and leisure apparel plus accessories that will help get you through the season’s busy task of shopping with items that will make her look good, feel special, and up her game. All you need to do is click, add the bow and sing a little Fa-la-la.
Apparel: For golf, lounge and all around
TravisMathew Cloud Terry long-sleeve crewneck pullover is crafted from luxurious French Terry fabric, with a design that delivers lightweight comfort, stretch, drop shoulders and center-back seam to elevate this must-have basic. The feel is so cozy and the relaxed fit truly make it wearable anywhere for anything. Available in sizes XS-XL, $119.95.
Pretty in pink, the G/FORE Garden long-sleeve polo top is a classic that never goes out of style. Fully equipped with odor-inhibiting, moisture-wicking and four-way stretch properties. Maximum comfort and mobility combine to make an upscale golf essential. The silky tech nylon and subtle garden flower print modernize the polo’s look. Available in sizes XS-XL, $120.
Belyn Key’s Bank Shot quilted vest is made of soft scuba knit with warm poly-fill accent panels on the front top and all the way down the back. Comfortable and functional, the fabric has tons of stretch for freedom of movement, and the two-way zipper with tonal logo pulls adds detail. Available in sizes XS-XL, $214.
Adidas Ultimate365 ankle pant comes in three solid colors, and is constructed from 90% recycled polyester with four-way stretch for freedom of movement. The pull-on wide waistband with power mesh also has two front pockets and UPF 50+ sun protection. For a casual afternoon round or trip to the range, these relaxed-fit pants will let you focus on your game and look good doing it. $90.
Puma’s Jordyn half-zip hooded knit sweater is the gift that keeps on giving with its versatile looks and function. Sure to be a favorite gift under the tree, this hybrid sweater/jacket combo provides warmth while maintaining style and sophistication so it really can be worn for a myriad of activities. Available in navy and white, sizes XS-XL, $220.
Whether she’s jetting around the world or running errands around town, Peter Millar’s Pippin quilted travel jacket is the outerwear piece she’ll reach for every time. It has a new all-weather fabrication that offers a subtle matte finish with a touch of texture. Vertical quilting and refined wool trim add to the elegant, practical design. Just enough warmth, easy care and machine washable add to the appeal. Available in navy and sage green, sizes XS-XL, $275, www.petermillar.com.
A. Putnam’s Optical Geo short-sleeve wrap dress is made with comfortable stretch twill fabric that moves with you from a golf game to a busy day. The faux wrap front panel with crossover bowtie at the waist, delicate neckline and flattering mid-thigh length transition easily to the clubhouse and makes for a perfect travel piece. On-seam side pockets and moisture-wicking features add to the functioality. Available in cream, sizes XS-XL, $230.50.
GG Blue’s track outfit will be her new everywhere outfit that she’ll never want to take off. The jacket and pants go from tennis court, golf course, yoga, errands, weekend lounging and anywhere in between—it’s that versatile. The modal/poly/spandex fabric is to swoon over as it is so soft, and the fit is just as flattering as it is comfortable. The bronze zip details and contrast white track stripes add just the right amount of upscale detail. Available in XS-XL. $176 for the jacket/$150 for the pant, www.ggblue.com.
Footwear: New golf shoes to make the happiest Mrs. Claus of all
FootJoy Traditions wing tip shoe with brogue detail is made from premium, waterproof synthetic leather with breathable knit linings and achilles pad for added comfort. Lightweight cushioning and shock-absorbing midsole, Ortholite ultra-hybrid FitBed and durable TPU outsole with Pulsar LP cleats pack this shoe with all the performance attributes you’ve come to expect from FootJoy shoes. Available in three fashion colorways and whole/half sizes 6-10, $120, www.footjoy.com. (and PGATSS)
For a sportier sneak-looking golf shoe, New Balance’s Contend v2 hits all the marks and is built for walking the course. Fresh Foam midsole provides medial arch and heel support to promote proper alignment and stability, while the smart rubber spikeless outsole has pressure-mapping colors to highlight key performance zones. A waterproof mesh upper, welded forefoot water-guard and two-year waterproof warranty seal the deal for feet to remain dry all around. Three color choices and sizes 6-10 make this a great shoe to gift, $99.99. www.newbalance.com. (and PGATSS)
Accessories: A few little extras she is sure to love
FORE The Girls Bucket hat is an ideal accessory that provides sun protection, hides bad hair days and is effortlessly stylish with a rim that flips up or down. It’s lightweight, moisture-wicking, washable, adjustable and comes in six colors and two sizes. It even has a hidden magnet for a ball marker. $44.99.
Belt bags are all the rage these days and Lilly Pulitzer’s Jeanie belt bag is a sporty chic way to keep on-the-go essentials handy while looking on trend. Made of easy-care navy matte polyester, the bag features Pulitzer’s citrus logo, a zip closure plus extra zip compartment, striped webbing strap and adjustable buckle. It measures 7 3/4 by 5 1/4 by 2 inches and can be spot cleaned. Also available in pink. $48.
Chelsea Charles Golf Goddess silver stroke counter bracelet with golf ball charm delivers on its “course-to-cocktails” functionality with 12 6mm sterling silver dipped, hand-etched beads set on a sterling silver band with adjustable cuff and dainty 8mm silver golf ball charm. It’s a sophisticated and good-looking way to track golf strokes. Also available in gold, rose gold and two-tone styles. $59.
Glove It’s Peonies and Pars women’s golf glove shows fashion sense and personality. Available in an array of signature prints and vibrant solid colors, each glove is made of stretch Lycra with a soft cabretta leather palm. The gloves offer UV50 sun protection, breathablity and comfort in right- or left-hand sizing small to large. Combine with a matching patterned visor, hat, storage pouches and more for a full range of gift selections. $19.99.
PGA TOUR Superstore gift certificates for an adult single lesson make an ideal stocking stuffer. Certified golf instructors utilize FORESIGHT launch monitor and V1 Sports video analysis to offer visual feedback of stance, posture and swing comparisons. Use the lesson to find a quick fix to a nagging swing issue, or as a first step in developing a customized lesson plan. Everyone wants to be a better golfer so what better gift to give. $79.99 for a single lesson.
