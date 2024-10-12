2024 Black Desert Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From New PGA Tour Event
The PGA Tour has a striking new venue for its third Fall event: Black Desert Resort. It's event, the Black Desert Championship, is offering a $7.5 million purse, with $1.35 million to the winner.
Say this for the new venue: it looks great on television, as it's set along stunning black lava rock in Ivins, Utah. The PGA Tour stop is part of a big sports week for the state, as Utah's new NHL team also debuted this week and won its first game.
The PGA Tour players in this week's field have an eye on their status, which determines their access to 2025 events. Those who finish the Fall Series ranked 61-125 will retain full status for next year's Tour season. Nos. 126-150 will have conditional status, and many could go on to play PGA Tour Q-School to try to improve their standing.
Here are the full payouts for the 2024 Black Desert Championship:
Win: $1.35 million
2: $817,500
3: $517,500
4: $367,500
5: $307,500
6: $271,875
7: $253,125
8: $234,375
9: $219,375
10: $204,375
11: $189,375
12: $174,375
13: $159,375
14: $144,375
15: $136,875
16: $129,875
17: $121,875
18: $114,375
19: $106,875
20: $99,375
21: $91,875
22: $84,375
23: $78,375
24: $72,375
25: $66,375
26: $60,375
27: $58,125
28: $55,875
29: $53,625
30: $51,375
31: $49,125
32: $46,875
33: $44,625
34: $42,750
35: $40,875
36: $39,000
37: $37,125
38: $35,625
39: $34,125
40: $32,625
41: $31,125
42: $29,625
43: $28,125
44: $26,625
45: $25,125
46: $23,625
47: $22,125
48: $20,925
49: $19,875
50: $19,275
51: $18,825
52: $18,375
53: $18,075
54: $17,775
55: $17,625
56: $17,475
57: $17,325
58: $17,175
59: $17,025
60: $16,875
61: $16,725
62: $16,575
63: $16,425
64: $16,275
65: $16,125