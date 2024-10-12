SI

2024 Black Desert Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From New PGA Tour Event

The Black Desert Championship is offering a $7.5 million purse. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

Black Desert Resort hosts the PGA Tour this week.
The PGA Tour has a striking new venue for its third Fall event: Black Desert Resort. It's event, the Black Desert Championship, is offering a $7.5 million purse, with $1.35 million to the winner.

Say this for the new venue: it looks great on television, as it's set along stunning black lava rock in Ivins, Utah. The PGA Tour stop is part of a big sports week for the state, as Utah's new NHL team also debuted this week and won its first game.

The PGA Tour players in this week's field have an eye on their status, which determines their access to 2025 events. Those who finish the Fall Series ranked 61-125 will retain full status for next year's Tour season. Nos. 126-150 will have conditional status, and many could go on to play PGA Tour Q-School to try to improve their standing.

Here are the full payouts for the 2024 Black Desert Championship:

2024 Black Desert Championship Payouts

Win: $1.35 million

2: $817,500

3: $517,500

4: $367,500

5: $307,500

6: $271,875

7: $253,125

8: $234,375

9: $219,375

10: $204,375

11: $189,375

12: $174,375

13: $159,375

14: $144,375

15: $136,875

16: $129,875

17: $121,875

18: $114,375

19: $106,875

20: $99,375

21: $91,875

22: $84,375

23: $78,375

24: $72,375

25: $66,375

26: $60,375

27: $58,125

28: $55,875

29: $53,625

30: $51,375

31: $49,125

32: $46,875

33: $44,625

34: $42,750

35: $40,875

36: $39,000

37: $37,125

38: $35,625

39: $34,125

40: $32,625

41: $31,125

42: $29,625

43: $28,125

44: $26,625

45: $25,125

46: $23,625

47: $22,125

48: $20,925

49: $19,875

50: $19,275

51: $18,825

52: $18,375

53: $18,075

54: $17,775

55: $17,625

56: $17,475

57: $17,325

58: $17,175

59: $17,025

60: $16,875

61: $16,725

62: $16,575

63: $16,425

64: $16,275

65: $16,125

