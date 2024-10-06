2024 Black Desert Championship Full Field: A New PGA Tour Event in Utah
For the first time in 61 years, the PGA Tour is going to Utah.
The Tour doesn’t often have brand-new events but it has one this week with the Black Desert Championship, the third event in the Tour’s “FedEx Cup Fall” which features players outside the top 50 jockeying for 2025 status.
While Utah has hosted the Korn Ferry Tour annually since the Tour began in 1990, the “big” Tour hasn’t been there since 1963, when Tommy Jacobs won the Utah Open Invitational.
A field of 132 will play at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah, in the southwest corner of the state and part of the St. George area, a popular golf destination. Tom Weiskopf designed the 7,371-yard par-71 layout.
One interesting name in the field on a sponsor exemption: 65-year-old Jay Don Blake, a St. George native and former winner on the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions.
Below is the preliminary field for the Black Desert Championship:
132 players
Akina, Kihei +
Albertson, Anders
Alexander, Tyson
Baddeley, Aaron
Barjon, Paul
Barnes, Erik
Berger, Daniel
Björk, Alexander
Blair, Zac
Blake, Jay Don +
Bramlett, Joseph
Brehm, Ryan
Bridgeman, Jacob
Bryan, Wesley
Buckley, Hayden
Campos, Rafael
Cauley, Bud
Champ, Cameron
Chappell, Kevin
Coody, Parker
Coody, Pierceson
Crowe, Trace
Dahmen, Joel
Dougherty, Kevin
Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
Duncan, Tyler
Echavarria, Nico
English, Harris
Fishburn, Patrick
Fox, Ryan
Furr, Wilson
Garnett, Brice
Ghim, Doug
Glover, Lucas
Gordon, Will
Griffin, Ben
Griffin, Lanto
Grillo, Emiliano
Gutschewski, Scott
Hadley, Chesson
Hale, Jr., Blaine
Hall, Harry
Hardy, Nick
Higgo, Garrick
Highsmith, Joe
Hisatsune, Ryo
Hodges, Lee
Hoey, Rico
Holmes, J.B.
Hossler, Beau
Hubbard, Mark
Jaeger, Stephan
Jones, Zac +
Kim, Chan
Kim, Michael
Kim, S.H.
Kirk, Chris
Kisner, Kevin
Kitayama, Kurt
Kizzire, Patton
Knowles, Philip
Kohles, Ben
Kraft, Kelly
Kuest, Peter +
Laird, Martin
Lashley, Nate
Lee, K.H.
Lindheim, Nicholas
Lipsky, David
List, Luke
Lower, Justin
Malnati, Peter
Mauss, Bowen +
McCarty, Matt
McCormick, Ryan
McGreevy, Max +
Meissner, Mac
Merritt, Troy
Mitchell, Keith
Montgomery, Taylor
Moore, Ryan
Mullinax, Trey
NeSmith, Matt
Noh, S.Y.
Norlander, Henrik
Novak, Andrew
Pan, C.T.
Pereda, Raul
Phillips, Chandler
Power, Seamus
Ramey, Chad
Reavie, Chez
Rodgers, Patrick
Ryder, Sam
Schmid, Matti
Shelton, Robby
Sigg, Greyson
Skinns, David
Sloan, Roger
Smalley, Alex
Snedeker, Brandt +
Spaun, J.J.
Springer, Hayden
Streelman, Kevin
Suh, Justin
Svensson, Adam
Tarren, Callum
Taylor, Ben
Taylor, Nick
Teater, Josh
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Tosti, Alejandro
Trainer, Martin
Tway, Kevin
Valimaki, Sami
van Rooyen, Erik
Villegas, Camilo
Volk, Dustin #
Weir, Mike +
Whaley, Vince
Whitney, Tom
Wilkinson, Tim
Wu, Brandon
Wu, Dylan
Xiong, Norman
Young, Carson
Yu, Kevin
Yuan, Carl
+ - Sponsor Exemption
# - Section Champion