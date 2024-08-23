Here's What Each Player Will Earn This Week at the BMW Championship
It's the second round of the FedEx Playoffs and this year the BMW Championship is staged at Castle Pines Golf Club, where for the second straight week players are competing for a $20 million purse, with $3.6 million to the winner.
The top 50 players in the season-long points race qualified for the BMW, and after this event the top 30 players on the list will advance to next week's Tour Championship at East Lake for a shot at the title.
The course, set in the Denver suburbs, measures 8,130 yards at an altitude of 6,300 feet, so players will need to adjust for distances on their drives and approach shots.
Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele entered the week No. 1 and 2 in the standings, with Hideki Matsuyama rising to third following his win last week in Memphis.
Here are the final payouts for the 2024 BMW Championship:
2024 BMW Championship Final Payouts
Win: $3.6 million
2: $2.16 million
3: $1.36 million
4: $990,000
5: $830,000
6: $750,000
7: $695,000
8: $640,000
9: $600,000
10: $560,000
11: $520,000
12: $480,000
13: $441,000
14: $402,000
15: $382,000
16: $362,000
17: $342,000
18: $322,000
19: $302,000
20: $282,000
21: $262,000
22: $245,000
23: $229,000
24: $213,000
25: $197,000
26: $181,000
27: $174,000
28: $167,000
29: $160,000
30: $153,000
31: $146,000
32: $139,000
33: $132,000
34: $127,000
35: $122,000
36: $117,000
37: $112,000
38: $108,000
39: $104,000
40: $100,000
41: $96,000
42: $92,000
43: $88,000
44: $84,000
45: $80,000
46: $76,000
47: $72,000
48: $70,000
49: $68,000
50: $66,000