Here's What Each Player Will Earn This Week at the BMW Championship

The second round of the FedEx Playoffs is offering a $20 million purse. Here's the full breakdown.

Castle Pines Golf Club is hosting this week's BMW Championship.
Castle Pines Golf Club is hosting this week's BMW Championship.

It's the second round of the FedEx Playoffs and this year the BMW Championship is staged at Castle Pines Golf Club, where for the second straight week players are competing for a $20 million purse, with $3.6 million to the winner.

The top 50 players in the season-long points race qualified for the BMW, and after this event the top 30 players on the list will advance to next week's Tour Championship at East Lake for a shot at the title.

The course, set in the Denver suburbs, measures 8,130 yards at an altitude of 6,300 feet, so players will need to adjust for distances on their drives and approach shots.

Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele entered the week No. 1 and 2 in the standings, with Hideki Matsuyama rising to third following his win last week in Memphis.

Here are the final payouts for the 2024 BMW Championship:

2024 BMW Championship Final Payouts

Win: $3.6 million

2: $2.16 million

3: $1.36 million

4: $990,000

5: $830,000

6: $750,000

7: $695,000

8: $640,000

9: $600,000

10: $560,000

11: $520,000

12: $480,000

13: $441,000

14: $402,000

15: $382,000

16: $362,000

17: $342,000

18: $322,000

19: $302,000

20: $282,000

21: $262,000

22: $245,000

23: $229,000

24: $213,000

25: $197,000

26: $181,000

27: $174,000

28: $167,000

29: $160,000

30: $153,000

31: $146,000

32: $139,000

33: $132,000

34: $127,000

35: $122,000

36: $117,000

37: $112,000

38: $108,000

39: $104,000

40: $100,000

41: $96,000

42: $92,000

43: $88,000

44: $84,000

45: $80,000

46: $76,000

47: $72,000

48: $70,000

49: $68,000

50: $66,000

