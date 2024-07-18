SI

2024 British Open Day 1 Facts, Stats and Numbers We Noticed

The first day of the 2024 British Open in the books. Here are the numbers that mattered most.

John Schwarb

Justin Thomas led the field with seven birdies in Round 1.
Justin Thomas led the field with seven birdies in Round 1. / Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

The first round of the 152nd British Open is complete, with Daniel Brown leading at 6 under. Here are some of the other notable numbers.

17 – Players under par in Round 1.

74.43 – Field average score for Round 1, the toughest first round since 2013 at Muirfield (74.60).

7 – Birdies for Justin Thomas, most in the field.

0 – Bogeys by leader Daniel Brown, Shane Lowry and Justin Rose.

31 – Back-nine score for Brown, taking the lead in the day’s second-to-last group.

42 – Bryson DeChambeau’s front nine.

34 – DeChambeau’s back nine.

406 - Yardage on DeChambeau’s drive on the par-4 18th.

118 – Yardage Thursday at the “Postage Stamp” par-3 8th, the shortest in Open history.

50.6% – Players hitting the green at the 8th in Round 1.

20 – Players making double bogey or worse at the 8th.

4 – Consecutive birdies for Brooks Koepka on the front nine in his opening 70.

97 – Weeks at world No. 1 for Scottie Scheffler, tying Nick Faldo for fifth-most all-time.

66 – Best-ball score for brothers Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard. On their own balls, Nicolai shot 2 under and Rasmus 3 over.

8 – Score on the par-4 18th hole for John Daly, who shot 11-over 82.

Published
John Schwarb

JOHN SCHWARB

John Schwarb is the senior golf editor for Sports Illustrated whose career has spanned more than 25 years covering sports. He’s been featured on ESPN.com, PGATour.com, The Golfers Journal and Tampa Bay Times. He’s also the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World's Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, John is based in Indianapolis.

Home/Golf