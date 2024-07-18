2024 British Open Day 1 Facts, Stats and Numbers We Noticed
The first round of the 152nd British Open is complete, with Daniel Brown leading at 6 under. Here are some of the other notable numbers.
17 – Players under par in Round 1.
74.43 – Field average score for Round 1, the toughest first round since 2013 at Muirfield (74.60).
7 – Birdies for Justin Thomas, most in the field.
0 – Bogeys by leader Daniel Brown, Shane Lowry and Justin Rose.
31 – Back-nine score for Brown, taking the lead in the day’s second-to-last group.
42 – Bryson DeChambeau’s front nine.
34 – DeChambeau’s back nine.
406 - Yardage on DeChambeau’s drive on the par-4 18th.
118 – Yardage Thursday at the “Postage Stamp” par-3 8th, the shortest in Open history.
50.6% – Players hitting the green at the 8th in Round 1.
20 – Players making double bogey or worse at the 8th.
4 – Consecutive birdies for Brooks Koepka on the front nine in his opening 70.
97 – Weeks at world No. 1 for Scottie Scheffler, tying Nick Faldo for fifth-most all-time.
66 – Best-ball score for brothers Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard. On their own balls, Nicolai shot 2 under and Rasmus 3 over.
8 – Score on the par-4 18th hole for John Daly, who shot 11-over 82.