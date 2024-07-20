2024 British Open Day 2 Facts, Stats and Numbers We Noticed
The second day of the 2024 British Open in the books, with Shane Lowry leading at 7 under par. Here are the numbers that mattered most.
10 – Players under par.
68 – Low round by Justin Rose, Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay, Gary Woodland and Jorge Campillo.
29 – Holes played by Rose before his first bogey.
74.35 – Field average for Round 2.
74.43 – Field average for Round 1.
6 over – The cut line, the highest in an Open since Muirfield in 2013 (8 over).
1 – Bogey-free rounds (Jason Day).
52 – Consecutive major cuts made for Xander Schauffele, the longest active streak.
131 yards – Distance Justin Thomas hit a fairway wood on the par-3 5th hole. It ballooned into the wind and left him with 83 yards to the hole. He made a double bogey.
45 – Front-nine score for Thomas.
33 – Back-nine score for Thomas in a rally that got him to the weekend.
18 – Pars for amateur Jacob Skov Olesen of Denmark, who made the cut at 5 over.
9–9 – Scores at the 13th and 14th hole for Aguri Iwasaki. He finished 23 over and last among players completing 36 holes.