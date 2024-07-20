SI

2024 British Open Day 2 Facts, Stats and Numbers We Noticed

Royal Troon continued to play tough Friday.

Jason Day turned in the only bogey-free round Friday at Royal Troon.
The second day of the 2024 British Open in the books, with Shane Lowry leading at 7 under par. Here are the numbers that mattered most.

10 – Players under par.

68 – Low round by Justin Rose, Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay, Gary Woodland and Jorge Campillo.

29 – Holes played by Rose before his first bogey.

74.35 – Field average for Round 2.

74.43 – Field average for Round 1.

6 over – The cut line, the highest in an Open since Muirfield in 2013 (8 over).

1 – Bogey-free rounds (Jason Day).

52 – Consecutive major cuts made for Xander Schauffele, the longest active streak.

131 yards – Distance Justin Thomas hit a fairway wood on the par-3 5th hole. It ballooned into the wind and left him with 83 yards to the hole. He made a double bogey.

45 – Front-nine score for Thomas.

33 – Back-nine score for Thomas in a rally that got him to the weekend.

18 – Pars for amateur Jacob Skov Olesen of Denmark, who made the cut at 5 over.

9–9 – Scores at the 13th and 14th hole for Aguri Iwasaki. He finished 23 over and last among players completing 36 holes.


