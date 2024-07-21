SI

British Open Day 4 Winners and Losers: Xander Schauffele Breaks Away From Pack to Win Second Major of the Year

Schauffele fired a bogey-free 65 on Sunday to win the Claret Jug. And he wasn't the only winner at this edition of the British Open.

Jeff Ritter, John Schwarb

Xander Schauffele took the lead for the first time on the back nine Sunday.
Xander Schauffele took the lead for the first time on the back nine Sunday. / Jack Gruber/USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 British Open appeared wide open on Sunday morning, with 12 players within four shots of the lead. But in the end, Xander Schauffele broke away from the pack and played flawlessly over the closing holes to snuff out the drama and claim his second major of the season. We call ’em like we see ’em around here. They are:

Winners

Xander Schauffele: He never led this tournament until the back nine on Sunday, but once the players around him started to crack, he only got stronger, punctuated by a back-nine 31. His Sunday 65 to win the Jug, and a second major of 2024, takes his career to yet another stratosphere.

Shane Lowry: He was 8 under par and alone in the lead before a choppy Saturday 77. He sank all the way back to even par on Sunday before grinding out four birdies to snag a top 5. He was the best player in the field for long stretches of the week—he’ll be back.

Royal Troon: It surrendered a 20-under-par winning score in 2016, but for this edition the weather kicked in to build drama and knock around the best players in the world. Saturday afternoon's wind and rain created scenes that will remain iconic. Ultimately it provided a strong test and produced a worthy champion. Can’t wait to come back here again. 

Losers

Billy Horschel: Entered the day with a one-shot lead and an accomplished pack of chasers right on his heels. It would’ve taken perhaps the round of his life to lift the Jug, but he has to be disappointed to make a couple early bogeys that erased his birdies and stalled any momentum.

Justin Rose: You can make a case that no one wanted the Jug more, given that the former U.S. Open champ endured a 36-hole qualifier just to get into the Troon field. He gave himself several birdie looks on the back nine on Sunday to put heat on Schauffele but … just … couldn’t …buy a putt.

Justin Thomas: Fans of the two-time major winner had to have whiplash this week after watching rounds of 68-78-67-77. JT began the final round four shots back but blew his opening tee shot nearly out of Scotland, made triple bogey, and that was that.  

Dustin Johnson: We may have seen the last of DJ in the U.K. outside of LIV Golf events. The 40-year-old was playing in the last year of his 5-year Open exemption from the 2020 Masters win and began the day with a shot at a top-10 finish (therefore earning a return next year) but faltered with a back-nine 41 in a round of 75. 

Published |Modified
Jeff Ritter

JEFF RITTER

Jeff Ritter is the Managing Director of SI Golf. He spent more than a decade at Sports Illustrated and Golf Magazine, and in 2020 joined Morning Read to help spark its growth and eventual acquisition by Sports Illustrated in 2022. He's a member of the Golf Writers' Association of America (GWAA) and has covered more than 25 major championships. He helped launch SI Golf Plus Digital, Golf Magazine’s first original, weekly e-magazine, and served as its top editor. He also launched Golf's “Films” division, the magazine’s first long-form video storytelling franchise, and his debut documentary received an Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting. His writing has earned first-place awards from the Society of American Travel Writers, the MIN Magazine Awards, and the Golf Writers Association of America, among others. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and a master’s from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. A native Michigander, he remains a diehard Wolverine fan and will defend Jim Harbaugh until the bitter end.

John Schwarb

JOHN SCHWARB

John Schwarb is the senior golf editor for Sports Illustrated whose career has spanned more than 25 years covering sports. He’s been featured on ESPN.com, PGATour.com, The Golfers Journal and Tampa Bay Times. He’s also the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World's Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, John is based in Indianapolis.

Home/Golf