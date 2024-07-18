SI

2024 British Open Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Royal Troon

The British Open is offering a $17 million purse, with $3.1 million to the winner. Here's the full prize-money breakdown.

The opening tee and the town of Troon just beyond.
The 2024 British Open continued golf's gold rush, offering the largest purse in the event's history: $17 million, with $3.1 million for Sunday's champion golfer of the year.

Each of the first three majors of the 2024 season boosted their total purses, with the U.S. Open setting a new major-championship record with a $21.5 million purse.

The 2024 Masters offered a $20 million purse, while the PGA Championship jumped to $18 million.

Scottie Scheffler entered Royal Troon in the midst of a historic season and the heavy betting favorite. Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau were among the favorites but crashed out early. Brian Harman is the defending champion.

Here are the final payouts for the 2024 British Open:

2024 British Open Final Payouts

1st: $3,100,000

2nd: $1,759,000

3rd: $1,128,000

4th: $876,000

5th: $705,000

6th: $611,000

7th: $525,000

8th: $442,500

9th: $388,000

10th: $350,600

11th: $319,200

12th: $282,800

13th: $266,000

14th: $249,000

15th: $231,000

16th: $212,700

17th: $202,400

18th: $193,000

19th: $184,900

20th: $176,200

21st: $168,000

22nd: $159,600

23rd: $151,000

24th: $142,600

25th: $137,600

26th: $131,800

27th: $127,000

28th: $122,600

29th: $117,300

30th: $111,200

31st: $107,600

32nd: $102,100

33rd: $98,500

34th: $95,700

35th: $92,400

36th: $88,700

37th: $84,600

38th: $80,300

39th: $77,400

40th: $74,900

41st: $71,800

42nd: $68,300

43rd: $65,200

44th: $61,500

45th: $58,000

46th: $55,000

47th: $52,800

48th: $50,700

49th: $48,400

50th: $47,200

51st: $46,200

52nd: $45,400

53rd: $44,700

54th: $44,000

55th: $43,300

56th: $42,700

57th: $42,300

58th: $42,000

59th: $41,700

60th: $41,400

61st: $41,200

62nd: $41,000

63rd: $40,800

64th: $40,600

65th: $40,300

66th: $40,000

67th: $39,700

68th: $39,400

69th: $39,100

70th: $38,900

