2024 British Open Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Royal Troon

The 2024 British Open continued golf's gold rush, offering the largest purse in the event's history: $17 million, with $3.1 million for Sunday's champion golfer of the year.
Each of the first three majors of the 2024 season boosted their total purses, with the U.S. Open setting a new major-championship record with a $21.5 million purse.
The 2024 Masters offered a $20 million purse, while the PGA Championship jumped to $18 million.
Scottie Scheffler entered Royal Troon in the midst of a historic season and the heavy betting favorite. Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau were among the favorites but crashed out early. Brian Harman is the defending champion.
Here are the final payouts for the 2024 British Open:
2024 British Open Final Payouts
1st: $3,100,000
2nd: $1,759,000
3rd: $1,128,000
4th: $876,000
5th: $705,000
6th: $611,000
7th: $525,000
8th: $442,500
9th: $388,000
10th: $350,600
11th: $319,200
12th: $282,800
13th: $266,000
14th: $249,000
15th: $231,000
16th: $212,700
17th: $202,400
18th: $193,000
19th: $184,900
20th: $176,200
21st: $168,000
22nd: $159,600
23rd: $151,000
24th: $142,600
25th: $137,600
26th: $131,800
27th: $127,000
28th: $122,600
29th: $117,300
30th: $111,200
31st: $107,600
32nd: $102,100
33rd: $98,500
34th: $95,700
35th: $92,400
36th: $88,700
37th: $84,600
38th: $80,300
39th: $77,400
40th: $74,900
41st: $71,800
42nd: $68,300
43rd: $65,200
44th: $61,500
45th: $58,000
46th: $55,000
47th: $52,800
48th: $50,700
49th: $48,400
50th: $47,200
51st: $46,200
52nd: $45,400
53rd: $44,700
54th: $44,000
55th: $43,300
56th: $42,700
57th: $42,300
58th: $42,000
59th: $41,700
60th: $41,400
61st: $41,200
62nd: $41,000
63rd: $40,800
64th: $40,600
65th: $40,300
66th: $40,000
67th: $39,700
68th: $39,400
69th: $39,100
70th: $38,900