2024 Father’s Day Golf Gift Guide: 11 Great Golf Items For the Golf Dad in Your Life
The beauty of golf is that you can play it at any age and you never stop learning. So whether your Dad has been playing all his life or is taking his first swings, he’ll appreciate a thoughtful gift that will help his on-course style and skill. Ace your Father’s Day gift with one of these golf items he’ll love and use.
SuperStroke putter grips
Help dad find a more stable putting stroke and make more putts with SuperStroke. The company’s versatile Zenergy line of grips features the ultimate texture in shape to help golfers keep the putter online more efficiently through the impact zone. Last year, 72 pros won events using a SuperStroke putter grip. Whether you trust a zero-taper grip, pistol shape or claw-style grip, you can find the design and shape putter grip that’s ideal for dad. Starting at $29.99.
Shop the full line of SuperStroke grips with our partners at PGA TOUR Superstore.
Club Glove College Traveler bag
An efficient, lightweight way for Dad to safely take his golf clubs on the road, this premium bag is designed to fit most stand or carry bags and the fact it's collapsible means it won’t take up a lot of space in hotel room. The College Traveler is built with the same high quality and durability as the larger Travelers in a smaller, more convenient size. Water-resistant, high-impact wheelbase, premium YKK zippers, rugged wheels for smooth transport and a stiff arm for added club protection are all features that will make Dad’s golf travel so much easier. Available in 12 colors, $325. at pgatoursuperstore.com.
Shop the Club Glove College Traveler bag with our partners at PGA TOUR Superstore.
TravisMathew The Heater polo shirt
Crafted with enhanced stretch and lightweight, breathable performance fabric, The Heater polo will become Dad’s go-to shirt. Designed to be versatile on and off the course, he can wear The Heater as a golf polo, work polo or everyday polo. It has a modern, athletic fit and signature durable construction collar shape. What Dad might like the best is how soft and comfortable the performance polo feels, and he’ll appreciate the four-way stretch for his lengthy range sessions.
Available in 10 colors, $89.95.
Shop the full line of TravisMathew polos with our partners at PGA TOUR Superstore.
FootJoy Pace 9-inch shorts
FJ performance golf shorts ensure a comfortable fit for Dad with superior movement and breathability. A button closure combined with a 9-inch inseam ensures a comfortable fit while maintaining a classic look. Easy-to-care-for fabric avoids wrinkling or shrinkage, and the four-way stretch allows for a complete range of motion during the golf swing. FJ shorts feature flat-front styling and two side pockets with generous depth for golf. Available in eight colors, $85.
Shop the full line of FootJoy shorts with our partners at PGA TOUR Superstore.
Bushnell Tour V6 Shift rangefinder
Utilizing new and improved electronics, along with patented Tour-trusted Slope technology, the Tour V6 Shift is the most accurate, consistent and longest-ranging Tour series laser Bushnell Golf has ever released. Features include weather-resistant casing, magnetic mount, pinsetter with visual jolt, slope-switch technology and LCD display—and it’s USGA-conforming. Dad will also like that the V6 Shift rangefinder is used by 99% of PGA Tour pros. $349.99.
The Bushnell Tour V6 Shift rangefinder is on sale with our partners at PGA TOUR Superstore.
Odyssey Ai-ONE Cruiser putters
This Odyssey Ai-ONE Cruiser line offers three distinct configurations for three different styles of putting (Cruiser, Arm Lock and Broomstick). All feature the Ai-ONE insert, which delivers more consistent ball speeds even from off-center hits, leaving putts closer to the hole. Heavier steel shafts are designed to complement the heavier heads, longer grips and longer overall lengths of these models. The putters all feature a beautiful navy blue PVD finish for a premium look. Removable weights available in 5, 10, 15 and 20 grams will let Dad dial in his exact preference. $349.99.
Shop all Odyssey Ai-ONE putters with our partners at PGA TOUR Superstore.
ECCO Biom H4 BOA golf shoe
Dad will master every swing in style and comfort with the Biom H4, featuring waterproof leather, advanced motion technology and a secure, adjustable fit. Sleeker, sportier and more youthful, the upgraded golf shoe has a fresh, minimalist style that perfectly matches the innovative comfort and performance. The update includes the addition of the state-of-the-art BOA Li2 dial, which can be twisted in both directions so you can quickly loosen or tighten for a micro-adjustable, precision fit and dialed-in performance. $239.99
The ECCO Biom H4 BOA shoe is on sale with our partners at PGA TOUR Superstore.
Rhoback Hesi Performance Hoodie
Featuring signature VSoft fabric, the Hesi Performance Hoodie is designed for comfort and built for activity. Dad will appreciate the four-way stretch technology making it easy to move in, while the moisture-wicking and breathable fabric is designed to fit his active lifestyle. The fabric is incredibly soft and the modern comfort fit allows for easy transitions throughout the day. What this hoodie doesn’t have is a label inside eliminating any uncomfortable rub. It’s finished with an embroidered dog logo on the left shoulder and a grosgrain Rhoback Ridge on the hood. Available in sizes S–3XL, $108, at rhoback.com.
Asher Golf Glove Caddy
Capable of holding at least five individual gloves, the Glove Caddy will help keep Dad’s gloves organized, protected and in good condition. Premium leather covers with coordinating leather dividers and card pocket plus a valuables pouch make this a practical yet upscale gift. No more bunched-up dry gloves shoved inside his golf bag pockets—the caddy offers one central location for keeping gloves ready for on-course rotation. $135, at ashergolf.com.
Titleist Pro V1 golf balls
Pro V1 is the optimal premium performance choice for most players and the most-played ball model in golf. The Pro V1 is the choice of Scottie Scheffler, Jessica Korda and Max Homa, to name a few. Pro V1 has a softer feel, less spin and flatter trajectory that will help Dad with long distance, more consistent flight and enhance his precision and touch leading to better scores. $54.99.
Shop the full line of Titleist golf balls with our partners at PGA TOUR Superstore.
PGA TOUR Superstore gift card
Dad loves golf, you need a gift. Instantly email a gift card or send a physical one by post and let him choose anything he desires from golf shoes, apparel, gloves, clubs, bags, belts, hats and more. Gift certificates can be bought in any amount and used in any physical PGA Tour Superstore store location and online.