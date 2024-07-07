2024 Genesis Scottish Open Full Field: Rory McIlroy Returns in British Open Tune-Up
The season’s final major is two weeks away, and many of the world’s top players will get to Scotland a week early for a tuneup at the Genesis Scottish Open.
Since 1987, the event has also served as the last chance to qualify for the British Open, so a number of the 156 players in the field will have that to shoot for as well as the $1,620,000 first prize (from a total purse of $9 million).
The headliner is defending champion Rory McIlroy, who was last seen leaving Pinehurst No. 2 in a daze after a stunning finish at last month’s U.S. Open which saw him miss two short putts in the final three holes. He finished second by one shot to Bryson DeChambeau in his best chance yet to end a decade-long major drought.
McIlroy, the world No. 2, is expected to talk to the media before play begins at The Renaissance Club.
The golf world will have to wait one more week for the world No. 1, as Scottie Scheffler is taking one more week off before his quest to bookend his Masters title with a Claret Jug.
Outside of Scheffler, the only other top-10 player eligible for the Scottish Open but not playing is Patrick Cantlay. He withdrew from the John Deere Classic prior to the first round with an injury.
The Tom Doak-designed Renaissance Club has hosted the tournament since 2019, and the links course plays to a par-70 at 7,237 yards. The event is co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour, so the field has a mix of regulars from the tours on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.
Below is the full field for the Genesis Scottish Open, from the PGA Tour Communications X account. Follow the post all week for any field adjustments.