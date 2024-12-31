2024 Golf Course Awards: Our Picks for Best Renovations, Restorations and New Courses
For course connoisseurs who seek out stellar architecture and unique experiences, the past 12 months have served up a banquet of appetizing new entries. The usual suspects—Tom Doak, Coore-Crenshaw, Gil Hanse and David McLay Kidd—all contributed to their remarkable design legacies. Yet, the names of those who are climbing the success ladder—Todd Eckenrode, Kyle Franz and Jay Blasi—are quickly approaching the top rung. The old guard, Tom Fazio, Robert Trent Jones II, Rees Jones and Jack Nicklaus remain as relevant as ever, but there’s room left in the architecture arena for new faces, including former USGA top dog Mike Davis, who scored with a breakthrough design in Florida.
We can’t wait for 2025 to arrive, which will usher in formal openings at McLemore’s The Keep in Georgia, Broomsedge in South Carolina and Cabot Citrus Farms’ The Roost in Florida, all of which tantalized with preview play this past autumn. For this year, we enlisted architects, PGA professionals, superintendents and other industry insiders to share their insights about the best courses to open in the past 12 months. Here are the top 10 new and newly renovated American courses of 2024.
10 Best New and Newly Renovated U.S. Golf Courses of 2024
Best New Course (Overall): Pinehurst No. 10, Pinehurst, North Carolina
Donald Ross’ love affair with Pinehurst began in 1900, when the Dornoch, Scotland native was asked by the Tufts family to become head professional at the new Pinehurst Resort they had developed in the Sandhills of North Carolina. With his subsequent revisions of the resort’s No. 2 course, he became the most in-demand architect in the United States. He was renowned for his skillful routings, which took maximum advantage of the existing terrain, and for infusing strategy and challenge into each layout, while also making each course playable for average Joes. He would be especially proud of what Tom Doak accomplished in the design of Pinehurst No. 10.
Opened on April 3, Pinehurst No. 10 is three miles south of the main resort clubhouse in Aberdeen. It unfolds atop ground that once was home to a Dan Maples-designed course called The Pit, that lasted from 1985 through 2010. With natural ridgelines, intriguing landforms, towering longleaf pines, streams, and ponds, Doak designed a course that complements the resort’s other courses while distinguishing itself quite clearly.
“The site is topographically distinct and drastically different from anywhere in Pinehurst,” said Doak, who willingly shares a great deal of the credit with lead design associate Angela Moser. “It’s bigger, bolder and more dramatic. There’s about 75 feet of elevation change, and we worked our way up to it around the mid-point of the layout. You have expansive views from this apex over the rest of the course. It’s an unforgettable experience for golfers.”
At 7,020 yards, par 70, the new, walking-only course incorporates rugged dunes that were mined at the location at the turn of the 20th century and features the native sand and wiregrass that are indigenous to the area. Part of a 900-acre plot that the resort has branded, “Pinehurst Sandmines,” Doak’s No. 10 is expected to be the first of several courses to grace the parcel. Collectively, the holes—five par 3s, 10 par 4s and three par 5s—yield the most memorability of any of the resort’s courses, both tee to green and in the green complexes. Unforgettable is the 385-yard, par-4 eighth.
“After a short and dangerous par 3—a continuing theme here—the par-4 eighth hole forces you to hit over a huge mound just to the right of the tee, termed the Matterhorn, to a blind fairway,” wrote SI contributor Art Stricklin. “Depending on where your drive lands, that’s where the fun really starts. The green is tucked to the left behind another large mound [actually an old mining spoil] with a green that slopes off the back. Provided where you make it on the putting surface, the green rolls downhill to the flag, which can make putting an adventure.”
At the elevated ninth tee, you’re introduced to the “Big Reveal,” where you can take in much of the back nine, which sits in a valley. After an uphill trek to the 10th tee, a sign stating, “Rest and Be Thankful” greets golfers, who would be wise to pause before tackling the 634-yard par 5. Granted, the 264-yard, par-3 14th asks for all you’ve got, but most of the course successfully engages the golfer to solve one delightful, scenic puzzle after the next. For achieving the impossible—making you temporarily forget there’s a U.S. Open layout just three miles away—we award our Best New Course of 2024 to Pinehurst No. 10.
Best New Resort Course: Sedge Valley at Sand Valley Resort, Nekoosa, Wisconsin
Already home to a pair of the finest resort courses in America, Sand Valley and Mammoth Dunes, plus the semi-private Lido that is catnip to architecture geeks, the Keiser family that owns Wisconsin’s Sand Valley Golf Resort ventured in a curious direction with their next effort: They went smaller, rather than bigger. The result is Sedge Valley, our best new resort course of 2024.
At just 5,829 yards, par 68, some might scratch their heads in assessing Sedge Valley’s merits. Those dimensions might brand it as an executive course. Gotcha, says Doak, who was inspired by London-area heathland classics such as Swinley Forest, West Sussex, Woking and The Addington. Sedge Valley is Doak’s expression of a throwback layout with intimate connections on terrain replete with sandy soil and where plenty of challenge can be packed into a small package. Embracing the native groundcover and prominent rock outcroppings as strategic elements, Doak went Old School. He located the best green sites he could find and created golf holes from there.
“When you don’t have to think about stretching a course to 7,300 yards, you can start thinking about finding cool green sites without worrying about how close together they are,” said Doak. “I don’t have to worry as much about a severe slope at the edge of a green being ‘unfair’ if you’re hitting a relatively short approach into it. My idea for Sedge Valley is to bring back a more intimate scale and build classically styled holes that everyone can enjoy, but which may require some compromises from the long and wild hitters.”
Doak cites the 294-yard par-4 sixth as a prime example of a cautionary tale for big bashers. “The sixth at Sedge Valley is a 290-yard par 4 with a skinny shelf of a green,” he said. “It’s the kind of hole that actually gets longer hitters into trouble because they feel compelled to attack even when it’s not wise.”
With only one par 5, the 542-yard 11th, stronger players will have to look elsewhere for easy birdies. The generously wide fairways and quartet of par 4s that check in under 350 yards portend a slew of red numbers, but cleverly tilted fairways and ingeniously placed bunkers demand a premium on perfectly placed tee shots. Greens vary in size and contouring, with no two the same. Touch and imagination are much in-demand during the less-than-four-hour, walking-only journey, which ends in representative fashion, on a short, 318-yard par 4, with a punchbowl green. As Sedge Valley has shown since its July 1 debut, short can be very, very sweet.
Best New Public Course: Cabot Citrus Farms (Karoo), Brooksville, Florida
“We think we can do better.” That was the apparent operating philosophy in 2022 when the Canadian-based Cabot Collection purchased World Woods in 2022 with the intent of taking its courses to greater heights. Perhaps no public facility anywhere could compare with World Woods after its 1993 debut with two Tom Fazio championship layouts, Pine Barrens, modeled after Pine Valley and Rolling Oaks, which meant to invoke Augusta National, plus a nine-hole par-3 course, a three-hole practice course and a 22-acre, four-sided range. Unfortunately, its remote location, 60 minutes from Tampa, 90 from Orlando, in the middle of nowhere, and a lack of on-site lodging, proved to be substantial drawbacks. Cabot reasoned there was untapped potential and bought the place, eventually changing its name to one that better reflects its setting.
The transformation began with the Pine Barrens course, a reliable member of Top 100 Public rankings since inception. Admired for its vast sand sprawls and strategy-laced holes that slithered through tall pines, Pine Barrens yielded to the vision of architect Kyle Franz, who chose to emphasize sand over pines. In time, the name Karoo emerged, reflecting the sound emitted by the native Sandhill cranes that populate the region. Franz, best known for his renovation and restoration work in the North Carolina Sandhills, turned sedate Pine Barrens upside down. He cleared away trees, spread sand everywhere and injected contours into every last blade of grass. Vast fairways lead to enormous (and enormously undulating) greens, with firm and fast conditions helping to direct and at times dictate strategy on the 7,562-yard, par-72 layout. Franz borrowed from George C. Thomas’ “course within a course,” concept, most recently on display at Los Angeles Country Club’s North course at the 2023 U.S. Open, with holes that may play differently from one day to the next, depending on tee setup and hole location. Center bunkers, split fairways, mounds jabbed into unlikely places, sharp runoffs and chaotically rolling greens have pushed the envelope in every way.
Proponents rave about the sustained brilliance and boldness of the architecture and the overall joy in the journey. Vocal critics, a fistful of rival architects among them, decry the over-the-top shaping. Picking Karoo as best new public course of the year is not a unanimous verdict, but it is well-earned for its sheer audacity, for making a statement in architecture.
Best Modern Private Course Renovation: Sharon Heights Golf & Country Club, Menlo Park, California
Maverick McNealy would hardly recognize the course he grew up playing. McNealy, 29, and formerly the world’s top-ranked amateur while at Stanford, now resides in Las Vegas, but he thrived as a junior at Sharon Heights, a low-key Bay Area club with a 1962 Jack Fleming design that’s a favorite among Silicon Valley executives and San Francisco 49ers personnel. If McNealy flew back today for a trip around his old stomping grounds, he would find the hole corridors and towering redwoods he remembered, but little else would look familiar, so complete was the transformation by architect Todd Eckenrode and his Origins Golf Design team.
Eckenrode and the club improved playability, maintainability, aesthetics and variety through the comprehensive renovation. In addition to infrastructure and turf upgrades that boosted sustainability and helped the course play firmer and faster, other significant changes included redesigning and relocating the once bland bunkers, recontouring and resizing the formerly repetitive greens, yanking out non-native, insatiably thirsty trees that blocked views and sunlight, widening fairways and cutting back greenside rough, which introduced a variety of ground game recovery options. The Origins and Sharon Heights renovation teams, assisted by Golf Projects International, also established natural meadows, seasonal creeks and a reforestation of native California oak and sycamore trees. To complete the metamorphosis, the club swapped out 20 acres of turf for drought-tolerant landscaping, adding beauty and water savings.
A corridor of alternative facing par 3s, holes 4 and 8, illuminate the depth of the transformation. “Previously, the area was a wet, all-grassed bog of uninteresting golf,” said Eckenrode. “Now, it’s a natural-looking spot with the introduction of the braided, meandering dry creek and meadow grasses. We also made a concerted effort to make the two par 3s play entirely different. One is a target-style short hole with small areas on the green for hole locations that require further accuracy to have a chance for birdie. The other is an interesting boomerang green around a big ridge with a fun punchbowl area behind the ridge. It was all about variety.”
With the newly deep, scalloped-edge bunkers framing targets, an abundance of creative contouring on greens and surrounds, additional run on the ball and a heightened feeling of spaciousness, accompanied by attractive vistas of Mt. Diablo and San Mateo in the distance, Sharon Heights has soared to rarefied air.
Best New Private Course (Design Debut): Apogee Club (South), Hobe Sound, Florida
Only a fortunate few will get to play Apogee, a quiet, exclusive enclave taking root in south Florida’s Martin County, but great architecture is great architecture and the South course at Apogee, which opened late in 2024, is exactly that. Co-owned by Michael Pascucci, founder of Long Island’s Sebonack and Stephen Ross, the real estate construction magnate who owns the Miami Dolphins, Apogee has rolled the dice with three inland golf courses and no real estate except for member villas. This is intended to be a club for golfers. Gil Hanse’s West course debuted late in 2023 and Kyle Phillips’s North course is slated for a December 2025 opening. The South course is a Tom Fazio II and Mike Davis design collaboration. The duo handles double duty at Apogee, coordinating construction of all three courses as well as the two short courses and the practice area. Wait—that Mike Davis, the USGA guy? Indeed.
When Davis stepped away from 32 years of service at the USGA in 2021, the last 10 as executive director and then Chief Executive Officer, he shocked many by saying he wanted to live out his professional days as a golf course architect. With the opening of Apogee South, he can hang out his shingle with pride.
Teaming with the free-spirited nephew of Tom Fazio, an acclaimed architect himself and one of the world’s most sought-after builders of golf courses, Davis has produced a collection of original, strategy-infused, walkable holes that fit together seamlessly. The South stretches 7,138 yards, par 72 over flattish former farmland, although the course can be stretched another 600 yards if needed for the Brysons of the world. Lakes and creeks are scattered liberally throughout the circuit (this is Florida, after all) yet you never have to cross water if you choose not to—with one small exception at the very reachable 503-yard, par-5 fourth—following Pascucci’s edict that stresses playability and fun. With wide fairways and greens that accept and at times encourage a running shot, the emphasis is on strategy, not stress.
The South delivers more elevation change than its elder sibling the West, lending admirable variety to the proceedings. Yet what’s most triumphant is the number of truly original holes splashed across the terrain, even as Davis asserts he had classic holes in mind, from courses such as Pine Valley and Olympic Club that inspired him. Best in show may well be the 486-yard, par-4 18th, which arcs around a large lake to the left. Taking its cue from the fifth at Merion’s East course, the risky drive down the left side flirts with the hazard, but the reward is a flatter lie and thus easier approach from this right-to-left-tilting fairway.
Classic rock buff Fazio was inspired to name each hole informally after a Led Zeppelin song. Some choices are clever, others curious, but most fitting is the short par-4 13th that climbs considerably between flanking bunkers in its 352 yards, earning the name, “Stairway to Heaven.” At Apogee, which means, “highest point” or “ultimate height,” the South course accomplishes just that as an award-winner in 2024.
Best New Private Course (Hybrid Division): Reynolds Lake Oconee (Richland), Greensboro, Georgia
There’s something comforting, almost familiar about the new Richland course at Reynolds Lake Oconee—for good reason. Nine of the holes—1 through 5 and 15 through 18—made up the Bluff nine on the 27-hole National course that Tom Fazio designed in the late 1990s. The public-access National layout began as an 18-holer in 1997 with the Ridge and Bluff nines. Three years later, the Cove nine debuted. In mid-October, that equation changed dramatically when Reynolds opened its new private Richland course, teaming the old Bluff nine and nine new holes. For Fazio, the king of private golf in the southeastern U.S., Richland is another jewel in the crown.
Measuring 7,090 yards, par 72, Richland exemplifies the classic Fazio formula: roomy fairways, a plethora of large bunkers and water hazards, medium-large, moderately undulating greens, gorgeous aesthetics and few forced carries—or at least alternate routes—to avoid the most penal of hazards. Members and their guests will feast on handsome vistas on the hilly Richland journey.
“There’s a lot of terrain variation—lots of ups and downs, ins and outs, twists and turns—which is great for golf,” said Fazio. “That’s what makes this such a fine natural setting.”
The nine new holes unfold on a 75-acre parcel that sport a more open feel than the existing nine, with fewer trees and fairways framed by lovegrass. Fazio kids that the plant should be called “hategrass” because golfers hate being in or near it, but it's attractively presented and their potential terror is mitigated by the wide landing areas. Fazio and associate Bryan Bowers retrofitted features on the existing nine so that bunkers, greens and sightlines conformed more closely to what they created on the new nine. Of the tweaks to the old nine, the most significant was in moving the tee boxes at the 193-yard, par-3 fourth closer to the edge of 19,000-acre Lake Oconee and clearing trees near the green to provide unobstructed views.
Most controversially, greens carpeted in TifEagle on the new nine serve up an abundance of vexing interior contours. At the excellent downhill-sweeping, 584-yard, par-5 eighth, the green complex is button-hooked to the left of the fairway and it houses a putting surface that tilts forcefully to the back and left, its maddening slope obscured by a fronting bunker. Nevertheless, as Richland is a private course, members will soon learn how to navigate the slippery slopes. Reynolds’ Richland isn’t groundbreaking architecture; it’s the equivalent of the tasty comfort food we all crave because it just makes us feel good.
Best Modern Private Course Restoration: Desert Mountain (Cochise), Scottsdale, Arizona
Three decades ago, golf fans would enjoy a pre-Masters televised treat when The Tradition at Desert Mountain was beamed into their living rooms. A major championship on the Senior Tour, the tournament invariably delivered compelling competition, with Jack Nicklaus dueling with Lee Trevino, or Gary Player or Raymond Floyd. Yet, it was the venue itself, the Cochise course at Desert Mountain that proved equally captivating. Eye candy included pristine green fairways ribboning through a tawny-hued desert that was sprinkled with stately saguaro cacti, giant boulders and mountain backdrops. Opened in 1988 as a Jack Nicklaus Signature design, the layout sported elevated greens, vast transitional bunkers, vintage ‘80s mounds and innovations such as a double island green that housed the putting surfaces for the par-3 seventh and par-5 15th holes, the split-fairway fifth, with landing areas divided by a sprawling bunker and the spectacular 13th, a drop shot par 3 that featured two separate greens. It was bold and beautiful desert target golf.
Thirty-five years later, when the course infrastructure needed updating, the membership green-lit the below-ground fixes and the modernized maintenance practices. As for major design changes? No, thank you. They wanted Cochise restored to its late 80s glory. Chad Goetz, of Nicklaus Design complied. No hole corridors, strategies or major design elements were altered. Goetz, with assistance from Desert Mountain superintendent Todd Bohn and director of golf John Lyberger, tread very lightly on the hallowed turf. A modern irrigation system and Tahoma 31 fairways grass restored the firmness, roll and color to the fairways. Access points to tee boxes and greens were enhanced to allow for the additional play, and more walkers, that the course sees in 2024. By rebuilding and re-turfing every green to the original specs, long-lost contours reappeared, notably at the par-3 second hole.
“When we dug down to the original core, we saw this beautiful bowl in there,” said Bohn. “We put it right back.”
With vegetation trimmed back, sightlines from tee boxes and into greens now resembled their 1988 versions. Approaches, collection and chipping areas also assumed the form they had in Cochise’s early years. Many clubs from the go-go 80s have elected to modify their courses to reflect whatever is trending currently. At Desert Mountain’s Cochise course, members wanted back the modern classic Jack Nicklaus had crafted in the final year of Ronald Reagan’s presidency. With Chad Goetz drawing on Nicklaus’ original plans, mission accomplished.
Best Resort Course Renovation: Omni La Costa (North), Carlsbad, California
Gil Hanse winning an award for best course renovation or restoration has become as predictable as resolving to hit the gym after New Year’s. His task for Omni La Costa was somewhat complicated, however. Hanse, partner Jim Wagner and their team of shapers, known as the Cavemen, were charged with transforming a legendary but tired tournament course into one strong enough to test the greatest collegiate players, yet make it sufficiently pliant for members and resort guests to grin rather than grimace. Two words come to mind: goal achieved.
The Omni La Costa Resort & Spa opened in 1964 as a Dick Wilson/Joe Lee 18-hole design. Lee added a third nine in 1973 and a fourth in 1989, creating two 18-hole layouts, the North and South. The original course was comprised of holes 1-3 and 13-18 of the North course and the back nine of the South—which served as the layout for the PGA Tour’s Tournament of Champions when it debuted here in 1969. Gary Player won that first event and the composite course would host 29 additional editions, where winners included Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino, Tom Watson, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods.
In 1999 and 2000, and again from 2002-2006, La Costa was the venue for the WGC-Match Play, where Tiger won twice. In 2011, Damian Pascuzzo and Steve Pate began renovating all 36 holes. The North morphed into the Champions course and the South became the Legends course. Of the two parkland, boldly bunkered courses, Champions was the longer, stronger, slightly more scenic of the two. Hanse came aboard in 2022 to reimagine the Champions in anticipation of the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Division 1 Golf Championships in 2024.
Hanse took what had been a demanding, pastoral, but somewhat forgettable layout with repetitive shot values and changed it into a demanding, pastoral, dramatic, option-laden test. Man-made ponds were swapped out for natural barrancas and drought-tolerant and native trees and plants were substituted for unwelcome imports. He also amped up the strategic aspects, creating a drivable par-4 at the 11th, repositioning a green at the par-3 16th that is reminiscent of Augusta National’s 12th and installed a daunting closing par 5, 600-plus from the tips and playing into the wind, with water lurking on both sides. When it opened in time to host the NCAAs , the reimagined course stretched to 7,500 yards. Many NCAA players and coaches loved the finished product; all of them respected it.
“I love this course,” said Virginia All-American Ben James, who finished runner-up in the 2024 NCAA Championship. “It’s really tough; it’s really good. There are some courses in the NCAA where you can fake your way around it. You can’t fake it out here. It exposes every part of your game.”
Having reverted back to its original name, the North, it’s also our best resort course renovation winner.
Best New Private Course (Designed by a Hall of Famer): Soleta, Myakka City, Florida
Given its opening date of December 10, Soleta Golf Club in the Sarasota/Bradenton/Lakewood Ranch area of southwest Florida, snuck onto our list in the very late going. Part of the fast-tracking aspect was the building time itself, just 11 months from groundbreaking to grand opening. The 7,415-yard, par-72 course itself plays firm and fast, with golf balls that scurry along sand-based fairways. Perhaps that’s not surprising, given that the architect is Nick Price, three-time major champion and World Golf Hall of Fame member, who possessed among the best ball-striking skills with the fastest swing tempo of all the great players. However, Price has created a course in Soleta that you don’t want to rush through. It’s that visually compelling and that strategically interesting.
Great golf usually starts with great land and here, Price was blessed. “It’s a beautiful piece of property, surrounded by natural Florida upland, which has scrub oaks, a lot of live oaks and a lot of indigenous plants out there,” said Price. “There’s also a lot of sand on the course, which is good for drainage.”
All that sand wound up being good for aesthetics and strategic aspects, too. Almost every hole is framed by brilliant white native sand, making for striking contrasts between green and white. Price installed free-form, wrap-around tees and firm-running ground to set the tone, with an outstanding variety of contours and shot options around the greens. He’s a huge fan of golf on sand, the links courses of Scotland, Ireland, England and Australia. “Bringing the bounce back into the game is really important,” he stated. Nick, congratulations. Soleta opened in the nick of time to earn Best New Private Course honors in 2024.
Best New Private Course (Designed by a future Hall of Fame Architect): GrayBull, Maxwell, Nebraska
Combine the private club power of the Dormie Network, the primal, prairie appeal of the western Nebraska sandhills and the innovative design talents of David McLay Kidd and you have GrayBull Golf Club, which opened in mid-August. Built as a private club that offers access to members of other Dormie Network clubs, GrayBull is a treeless, links-style layout that rolls firm and fast through massive natural dunes. With bentgrass greens and fine fescue low-mow bluegrass mixture on the approach areas, the course tests every aspect of a player’s game, from flighting the ball down amid the prairie breezes to creative recoveries around the greens.
“Everyone that plays it can see that it’s got the Mammoth Dunes, Gamble Sands DNA about it,” said Kidd, referring to his own designs in Wisconsin and Washington, respectively. “It might be a little tougher than both of those. The greens are a little smaller, but not much. They’ve got a bit more spice to them, but not massively. It’s super playable off the tee.”
The fun factor is reflected in the course ratings. At 7,180 yards, par 72, there’s all kinds of golf to be played when the wind gets up. Yet, the relatively small initial slope rating of 128 indicates that GrayBull is no beatdown. Credit to Kidd, and the site he was given, to craft a course that will bring you back again and again.
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Best New and Renovated Short Courses
The calendar year 2024 witnessed a continuing surge of superb, well-acclaimed short courses to appear on the golf landscape. We recognize these courses in particular that wowed everyone who played them.
Streamsong Golf Resort (The Chain), Bowling Green, Florida [Resort, 19 holes]. Architect: Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw
Spanish Peaks Mountain Club (Tom’s 10), Big Sky, Montana [Private, 10 holes]. Architect: Tom Weiskopf and Phil Smith
Bandon Dunes Golf Resort (Shorty’s), Bandon, Oregon [Resort, 19 holes]. Architect: Rod Whitman, Dave Axland, Keith Cutten (WAC Golf)
Cabot Citrus Farms (The Wedge), Brooksville, Florida [Public/Resort, 11 holes]. Architect: Mike Nuzzo
Special Citation to the Best Renovated Short Course of 2024, Golden Gate Park Golf Course, San Francisco, California [Public, 9 holes]. Architect: Jay Blasi
Best Renovations and Restorations of Private Tournament Courses
Golf claps are in order for a fistful of renovations and restorations in 2024 that revolved around fabled tournament courses. The feedback we received was overwhelmingly positive for each of these four projects, but without enough differentiation to declare a winner to the exclusion of the others. So, kudos to:
Colonial Country Club, Ft. Worth, Texas, venue for the PGA Tour’s Charles Schwab Challenge. Architect: Gil Hanse
Interlachen Country Club, Edina, Minnesota, venue for the 2030 U.S. Women’s Open. Architect: Andrew Green
Medinah Country Club (No. 3), Medinah, Illinois, venue for the Presidents Cup in 2026. Architect: Ogilvy, Cocking & Mead (OCM Golf)
East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Ga., venue for the Tour Championship. Architect: Andrew Green