2024 Grant Thornton Invitational Full Field: PGA Tour and LPGA Stars Pair Up

The annual mixed-gender event is this week at Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

Nelly Korda tees off during the 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational.
The silly season continues.

Following the Hero World Challenge, the PGA Tour and LPGA will hold the mixed-gender Grant Thornton Invitational this week at Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

The event's inaugural edition was last year, with the team of Lydia Ko and Jason Day emerging victorious.

The tournament features 16 mixed teams that each have a PGA Tour and LPGA player, played over three days with 18 holes of scramble, 18 holes of foursomes (alternate shot) and 18 holes of modified four-ball. The event boasts a $4 million purse, with the winning team splitting $1 million.

The world's No. 1-ranked female player, Nelly Korda, will play with Tony Finau, who recently shot down rumors that he's bolting to LIV Golf. Finau withdrew from the Hero World Challange, citing a knee injury.

2024 Grant Thornton Invitational field

Akshay Bhatia / Jennifer Kupcho

Cameron Champ / Mel Reid

Corey Conners / Brooke Henderson

Jason Day / Lydia Ko

Nick Dunlap / Gabriela Ruffels

Tony Finau / Nelly Korda  

Rickie Fowler / Lexi Thompson

Max Greyserman / Andrea Lee

Tom Kim / Jeeno Thitikul

Jake Knapp / Patty Tavatanakit

Matt Kuchar / Megan Khang

Luke List / Lilia Vu

Matthieu Pavon / Celine Boutier

J.T. Poston / Maja Stark

Cameron Young / Lauren Coughlin

Sahith Theegala / Allisen Corpuz

