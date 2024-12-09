2024 Grant Thornton Invitational Full Field: PGA Tour and LPGA Stars Pair Up
The silly season continues.
Following the Hero World Challenge, the PGA Tour and LPGA will hold the mixed-gender Grant Thornton Invitational this week at Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Fla.
The event's inaugural edition was last year, with the team of Lydia Ko and Jason Day emerging victorious.
The tournament features 16 mixed teams that each have a PGA Tour and LPGA player, played over three days with 18 holes of scramble, 18 holes of foursomes (alternate shot) and 18 holes of modified four-ball. The event boasts a $4 million purse, with the winning team splitting $1 million.
The world's No. 1-ranked female player, Nelly Korda, will play with Tony Finau, who recently shot down rumors that he's bolting to LIV Golf. Finau withdrew from the Hero World Challange, citing a knee injury.
2024 Grant Thornton Invitational field
Akshay Bhatia / Jennifer Kupcho
Cameron Champ / Mel Reid
Corey Conners / Brooke Henderson
Jason Day / Lydia Ko
Nick Dunlap / Gabriela Ruffels
Tony Finau / Nelly Korda
Rickie Fowler / Lexi Thompson
Max Greyserman / Andrea Lee
Tom Kim / Jeeno Thitikul
Jake Knapp / Patty Tavatanakit
Matt Kuchar / Megan Khang
Luke List / Lilia Vu
Matthieu Pavon / Celine Boutier
J.T. Poston / Maja Stark
Cameron Young / Lauren Coughlin
Sahith Theegala / Allisen Corpuz