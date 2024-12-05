Tony Finau Addresses LIV Golf Rumors After Withdrawing From Tiger Woods’s Tournament
Early this week, Tony Finau withdrew from the Hero World Challenge, sparking speculation that he may be a big-name signing for LIV Golf prior to the 2025 season.
On Wednesday, the 35-year-old shot down those rumors.
While speaking to Golfweek, Finau cited a knee injury as the reason for pulling out of Tiger Woods's event in the Bahamas.
“From what my doctor told me, it was a pretty standard clean up,” Finau said. “He said it would be helpful and so I did it.”
The injury also explains why Finau is not yet entered into the Sentry, which kicks off the 2025 PGA Tour season in January.
Finau added that there is no validity to the rumors that he is negotiating with LIV.
“They’re not true. I’m more than happy where I’m at on the PGA Tour and looking forward to 2025,” Finau said. “When I tee it up in Maui, it will all go away, so, I don’t worry about it one bit.”
Last year, the six-time PGA Tour winner was at the forefront of LIV rumors after Jon Rahm, who Finau is close with, joined the rival circuit.
It’s unclear when Finau will make his 2025 debut, but it's now safe to say that when he does, it'll be on the PGA Tour.