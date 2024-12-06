SI

2024 Hero World Challenge Final Payouts, Prize Money From Tiger Woods's Event in Bahamas

The 2024 Hero World Challenge is offering a $5 million purse. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

Jeff Ritter

Scheffler is atop the world rankings as he competes this week in the Bahamas.
Scheffler is atop the world rankings as he competes this week in the Bahamas. / Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Twenty of the top players in the world have descended on Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas for the annual Hero World Challenge, hosted by Tiger Woods. This year's edition is offering a $5 million purse, with $1 million to the winner.

It's not an official PGA Tour event, but it's certainly a nice payday that includes World Ranking points up for grabs. Woods is not healthy enough to play in this year's edition, but the 15-time major-winner had a lot to say at his press appearances this week, including thoughts on a PGA Tour-LIV Golf deal, his health and whether U.S. Ryder Cup players should be compensated.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler headlines this year's field. Nick Dunlap, Aaron Rai, Matthieu Pavon, Akshay Bhatia, Robert MacIntyre, Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala and Russell Henley are competing for the first time.

Here are the final payouts for the 2025 Hero World Challenge.

2024 Hero World Challenge Final Payouts

Win: $1 million

2: $450,000

3: $300,000

4: $250,000

5: $225,000

6: $220,000

7: $215,000

8: $210,000

9: $205,000

10: $200,000

11: $195,000

12: $190,000

13: $185,000

14: $180,000

15: $175,000

16: $170,000

17: $165,000

18: $160,000

19: $155,000

20: $150,000

Published
Jeff Ritter
JEFF RITTER

Jeff Ritter is the managing director of SI Golf. He has more than 20 years of sports media experience, and previously was the general manager at the Morning Read, where he led that business's growth and joined SI as part of an acquisition in 2022. Earlier in his career he spent more than a decade at SI and Golf Magazine, and his journalism awards include a MIN Magazine Award and an Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan and a master's from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

Home/Golf