2024 Hero World Challenge Final Payouts, Prize Money From Tiger Woods's Event in Bahamas
Twenty of the top players in the world have descended on Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas for the annual Hero World Challenge, hosted by Tiger Woods. This year's edition is offering a $5 million purse, with $1 million to the winner.
It's not an official PGA Tour event, but it's certainly a nice payday that includes World Ranking points up for grabs. Woods is not healthy enough to play in this year's edition, but the 15-time major-winner had a lot to say at his press appearances this week, including thoughts on a PGA Tour-LIV Golf deal, his health and whether U.S. Ryder Cup players should be compensated.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler headlines this year's field. Nick Dunlap, Aaron Rai, Matthieu Pavon, Akshay Bhatia, Robert MacIntyre, Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala and Russell Henley are competing for the first time.
Here are the final payouts for the 2025 Hero World Challenge.
2024 Hero World Challenge Final Payouts
Win: $1 million
2: $450,000
3: $300,000
4: $250,000
5: $225,000
6: $220,000
7: $215,000
8: $210,000
9: $205,000
10: $200,000
11: $195,000
12: $190,000
13: $185,000
14: $180,000
15: $175,000
16: $170,000
17: $165,000
18: $160,000
19: $155,000
20: $150,000