Here's How Much Money Players Will Take Home at the John Deere Classic

The longtime stop in the Quad Cities offers an $8 million purse.

The winner of the John Deere Classic gets this trophy plus $1,440,000.
This week's John Deere Classic began on the Fourth of July and, yes, there were fireworks.

Can we be excused for that pun given how Hayden Springer shot a 59 in the first round at TPC Deere Run? The 27-year-old pro became the 14th player to break 60 on the PGA Tour and got the ball rolling in a week where going low is the only way to go. Only three times since 2009 has the winning score not cracked 20 under around the 7,289-yard par-71 layout.

The John Deere Classic has one of the lower purses for full points-paying events, with $8 million up for grabs and $1.44 million for the winner, but much more is at stake given that it's not a signature event with the Tour's best players. Only the top 70 make the FedEx Cup playoffs, starting in mid-August, and many in this week's field need a big week to increase their chances for the postseason and the really big money.

Here are the payouts from the John Deere Classic:

1. $1,440,000

2. $872,000

3. $552,000

4. $392,000

5. $328,000

6. $290,000

7. $270,000

8. $250,000

9. $234,000

10. $218,000

11. $202,000

12. $186,000

13. $170,000

14. $154,000

15. $146,000

16. $138,000

17. $130,000

18. $122,000

19. $114,000

20. $106,000

21. $98,000

22. $90,000

23. $83,600

24. $77,200

25. $70,800

26. $64,400

27. $62,000

28. $59,600

29. $57,200

30. $54,800

31. $52,400

32. $50,000

33. $47,600

34. $45,600

35. $43,600

36. $41,600

37. $39,600

38. $38,000

39. $36,400

40. $34,800

41. $33,200

42. $31,600

43. $30,000

44. $28,400

45. $26,800

46. $25,200

47. $23,600

48. $22,320

49. $21,200

50. $20,560

51. $20,080

52. $19,600

53. $19,280

54. $18,960

55. $18,800

56. $18,640

57. $18,480

58. $18,320

59. $18,160

60. $18,000

61. $17,840

62. $17,680

63. $17,520

64. $17,360

65. $17,200

66. $17,040

67. $16,880

68. $16,720

69. $16,560

70. $16,400

71. $16,240

72. $16,080

73. $15,920

74. $15,760

75. $15,600

76. $15,440

77. $15,280

78. $15,120

79. $14,960

80. $14,800

