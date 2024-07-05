Here's How Much Money Players Will Take Home at the John Deere Classic
This week's John Deere Classic began on the Fourth of July and, yes, there were fireworks.
Can we be excused for that pun given how Hayden Springer shot a 59 in the first round at TPC Deere Run? The 27-year-old pro became the 14th player to break 60 on the PGA Tour and got the ball rolling in a week where going low is the only way to go. Only three times since 2009 has the winning score not cracked 20 under around the 7,289-yard par-71 layout.
The John Deere Classic has one of the lower purses for full points-paying events, with $8 million up for grabs and $1.44 million for the winner, but much more is at stake given that it's not a signature event with the Tour's best players. Only the top 70 make the FedEx Cup playoffs, starting in mid-August, and many in this week's field need a big week to increase their chances for the postseason and the really big money.
Here are the payouts from the John Deere Classic:
1. $1,440,000
2. $872,000
3. $552,000
4. $392,000
5. $328,000
6. $290,000
7. $270,000
8. $250,000
9. $234,000
10. $218,000
11. $202,000
12. $186,000
13. $170,000
14. $154,000
15. $146,000
16. $138,000
17. $130,000
18. $122,000
19. $114,000
20. $106,000
21. $98,000
22. $90,000
23. $83,600
24. $77,200
25. $70,800
26. $64,400
27. $62,000
28. $59,600
29. $57,200
30. $54,800
31. $52,400
32. $50,000
33. $47,600
34. $45,600
35. $43,600
36. $41,600
37. $39,600
38. $38,000
39. $36,400
40. $34,800
41. $33,200
42. $31,600
43. $30,000
44. $28,400
45. $26,800
46. $25,200
47. $23,600
48. $22,320
49. $21,200
50. $20,560
51. $20,080
52. $19,600
53. $19,280
54. $18,960
55. $18,800
56. $18,640
57. $18,480
58. $18,320
59. $18,160
60. $18,000
61. $17,840
62. $17,680
63. $17,520
64. $17,360
65. $17,200
66. $17,040
67. $16,880
68. $16,720
69. $16,560
70. $16,400
71. $16,240
72. $16,080
73. $15,920
74. $15,760
75. $15,600
76. $15,440
77. $15,280
78. $15,120
79. $14,960
80. $14,800