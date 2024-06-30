2024 John Deere Classic Full Field: Four of World Top 30 Heading to Quad Cities
The PGA Tour’s two-week Midwestern swing moves from Detroit to Silvis, Ill., to a tournament that has served as a springboard for a few now-household names.
Jordan Spieth is now a multiple major champion bound for the Hall of Fame; in 2012 he was a 19-year-old breaking through at the John Deere Classic for a historic win.
Bryson DeChambeau is now known as a two-time U.S. Open champion and YouTube star, but in 2017 he was also winning for the first time at TPC Deere Run.
Payne Stewart, remembered once again at the Pinehurst U.S. Open that DeChambeau just won, broke through for the first time on the PGA Tour in 1982 at what was then called the Miller High Life Quad Cities Open.
The John Deere Classic doesn’t draw the game’s best players due to where it falls in the schedule (the signature-event Travelers was two weeks ago, the British Open is in two weeks), but might another career be launched come Sunday?
There are four players in the top 30 of the world rankings: No. 8 Patrick Cantlay, No. 24 (and defending champion) Sepp Straka, No. 27 Jason Day and No. 28. Sungjae Im. Two-time champion Jordan Spieth is just outside that at No. 32.
They’ll all take on TPC Deere Run, one of the Tour’s preeminent birdie-fest courses. Only three times since 2009 has the winning score not cracked 20 under around the 7,289-yard par-71 layout.
Here’s the field of 156 from the PGA Tour X account, follow this post all week for any field adjustments.