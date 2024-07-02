2024 John Deere Classic Power Rankings: Defending Champion Could Strike Again
Welcome to Power Rankings, a weekly feature on SI Golf from our partners at KeyCompete. This week the PGA Tour shifts to Southern Illinois for the annual John Deere Classic. Here’s how our model sees the event event shaping up:
2024 John Deere Classic Preview
TPC Deere Run, a D.A. Weibring-designed course that debuted in 2000, has undergone recent renovations to enhance its playability while preserving its original character. Known for its scenic beauty along the Rock River, it demands precision off the tee and finesse around the greens. Its risk-reward par-5 17th often becomes pivotal late on Sunday. Here are the 10 players our model likes this week.
KeyCompete’s 2024 John Deere Classic Power Rankings:
(Odds from DraftKings - make your weekly bets here)
1. Sungjae Im (+1600): Leading the pack is Sungjae Im, whose recent form includes three top 10s in his last four starts. His accuracy with irons and confident putting have been key, which also aligns well with the demands of TPC Deere Run.
2. Aaron Rai (+2000): Known for controlled ball-striking and steady putting. T2 last week in Detroit.
3. Sepp Straka (+1800): The defending champion has a short game that will serve him well while attempting to go back-to-back.
4. Davis Thompson (+2500): Powerful drives and improving overall game make him a dark horse to watch. His recent performances, including T2 last week, show a breakthrough is approaching.
5. Maverick McNealy (+3000): Accurate irons, consistent putting. A good addition to your lineups.
6. Denny McCarthy (+2200): Renowned for his putting skills, which is typically a stat to watch this week.
7. J.T. Poston (+3500): Steady, experienced and a reliable ball striker make him a perennial threat. Winner here in 2022.
8. Keith Mitchell (+3000): Aggressive style and long drives should factor in what is typically a low-scoring week. (Straka won last year at 21 under.)
9. Jordan Spieth (+2000): Creative shotmaking and experience make him a favorite, but an inconsistent year won’t make him the favorite. Has not had a top 10 since the Valero Texas Open in April.
10. Seamus Power (+6000): Well-rounded and mentally tough. Unafraid to rack up birdies.
2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic Recap
Cam Davis emerged victorious in Detroit, breaking a streak of recent mediocre finishes leading into the event. Meanwhile, Akshay Bhatia faltered on the last hole with a heartbreaking three-putt, losing a shot his second win of the season.
KeyCompete had a solid week of matchup bets that brought our yearly record to 116-69.
