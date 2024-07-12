SI

Here's What Each Player Will Earn This Week at LIV Golf's Event in Spain

LIV Golf's annual stop in Spain is offering a $25 million purse, with $4 million to the winner. Here's the full breakdown.

Bryson DeChambeau has become LIV Golf's top draw in the midst of his strong season.
Bryson DeChambeau has become LIV Golf's top draw in the midst of his strong season.

LIV Golf retuned to action this week at venerable Valderrama Golf Club in Spain for the event they call LIV Golf Andalucia. It's the tour's final tune-up before the British Open, and it's offering its usual $25 million purse, with $4 million to the individual champion and $5 million carved out for the team event.

Bryson DeChambeau is in the field, where he continues to ride the wave from his recent U.S. Open victory. He was runner-up to Talor Gooch at this event last year. Spain's Sergio Garcia won the DP World Tour's Andalucía Masters three times (2011, 2017, 2018) when it was staged at Valderrama.

Here are the final payouts for the 2024 LIV Golf Andalucia event.

2024 LIV Golf Andalucia Final Payouts

Win: $4 million

2: $2.25 million

3: $1.5 million

4: $1 million

5: $800,000

6: $700,000

7: $600,000

8: $525,000

9: $442,500

10: $405,000

11: $380,000

12: $360,000

13: $340,000

14: $330,000

15: $300,000

16: $285,000

17: $270,000

18: $260,000

19: $250,000

20: $240,000

21: $230,000

22: $220,000

23: $210,000

24: $200,000

25: $195,000

26: $190,000

27: $185,000

28: $180,000

29: $175,000

30: $170,000

31: $165,000

32: $160,000

33: $155,000

34: $150,000

35: $148,000

36: $145,000

37: $143,000

38: $140,000

39: $138,000

40: $135,000

41: $133,000

42: $130,000

43: $128,000

44: $128,000

45: $125,000

46: $125,000

47: $123,000

48: $120,000

49: $60,000

50: $60,000

51: $60,000

52: $50,000

53: $50,000

54: $50,000

2024 LIV Golf Andalucia Team Event Prize Money:

Win: $3 million

2: $1.5 million

3: $500,000

