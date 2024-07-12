Here's What Each Player Will Earn This Week at LIV Golf's Event in Spain
LIV Golf retuned to action this week at venerable Valderrama Golf Club in Spain for the event they call LIV Golf Andalucia. It's the tour's final tune-up before the British Open, and it's offering its usual $25 million purse, with $4 million to the individual champion and $5 million carved out for the team event.
Bryson DeChambeau is in the field, where he continues to ride the wave from his recent U.S. Open victory. He was runner-up to Talor Gooch at this event last year. Spain's Sergio Garcia won the DP World Tour's Andalucía Masters three times (2011, 2017, 2018) when it was staged at Valderrama.
Here are the final payouts for the 2024 LIV Golf Andalucia event.
2024 LIV Golf Andalucia Final Payouts
Win: $4 million
2: $2.25 million
3: $1.5 million
4: $1 million
5: $800,000
6: $700,000
7: $600,000
8: $525,000
9: $442,500
10: $405,000
11: $380,000
12: $360,000
13: $340,000
14: $330,000
15: $300,000
16: $285,000
17: $270,000
18: $260,000
19: $250,000
20: $240,000
21: $230,000
22: $220,000
23: $210,000
24: $200,000
25: $195,000
26: $190,000
27: $185,000
28: $180,000
29: $175,000
30: $170,000
31: $165,000
32: $160,000
33: $155,000
34: $150,000
35: $148,000
36: $145,000
37: $143,000
38: $140,000
39: $138,000
40: $135,000
41: $133,000
42: $130,000
43: $128,000
44: $128,000
45: $125,000
46: $125,000
47: $123,000
48: $120,000
49: $60,000
50: $60,000
51: $60,000
52: $50,000
53: $50,000
54: $50,000
2024 LIV Golf Andalucia Team Event Prize Money:
Win: $3 million
2: $1.5 million
3: $500,000