2024 LIV Golf Team Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money From LIV's Season Finale in Dallas
The LIV Golf 2024 season has landed in Dallas for its annaul team championship, which closes out LIV's third season. The team event is offering a $50 million purse, with $14 million to the winning squad.
That first-place prize needs a little more context this time, as the individual team members will bank $1.4 million each (or 40% of the prize), with the rest of the money awarded to the franchise iteself. That same structure will be used for the rest of the payouts, with 60% of the prizes going into each team's pool.
Crushers GC, captained by Bryson DeChambeau, entered this week as the top seed while looking to defend their team title from 2023. Last week Jon Rahm fended off Joaquin Niemann in the season points race to win both the event and LIV Golf's individual title. Rahm's Legion XIII team is seeded second behind the Crushers entering this week in Dallas.
Here's the full prize-money breakdown for LIV Golf's 2024 Team Championship:
2024 LIV Golf Team Championship
Win: $14 million
2nd: $8 million
3rd: $6 million
4th: $4 million
5th: $3.25 million
6th: $3 million
7th: $2.75 million
8th: $2.5 million
9th: $2 million
10th: $1.65 million
11th: $1.3 million
12th: $950,000
13th: $600,000