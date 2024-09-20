SI

2024 LIV Golf Team Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money From LIV's Season Finale in Dallas

LIV Golf's annual team championship features a $50 million purse. Here's the full breakdown of how it'll be paid out.

Jeff Ritter

Jon Rahm is fresh off winning LIV's individual title last week in Chicago.
Jon Rahm is fresh off winning LIV's individual title last week in Chicago. / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The LIV Golf 2024 season has landed in Dallas for its annaul team championship, which closes out LIV's third season. The team event is offering a $50 million purse, with $14 million to the winning squad.

That first-place prize needs a little more context this time, as the individual team members will bank $1.4 million each (or 40% of the prize), with the rest of the money awarded to the franchise iteself. That same structure will be used for the rest of the payouts, with 60% of the prizes going into each team's pool.

Crushers GC, captained by Bryson DeChambeau, entered this week as the top seed while looking to defend their team title from 2023. Last week Jon Rahm fended off Joaquin Niemann in the season points race to win both the event and LIV Golf's individual title. Rahm's Legion XIII team is seeded second behind the Crushers entering this week in Dallas.

Here's the full prize-money breakdown for LIV Golf's 2024 Team Championship:

2024 LIV Golf Team Championship

Win: $14 million

2nd: $8 million

3rd: $6 million

4th: $4 million

5th: $3.25 million

6th: $3 million

7th: $2.75 million

8th: $2.5 million

9th: $2 million

10th: $1.65 million

11th: $1.3 million

12th: $950,000

13th: $600,000

