Olympic Women's Golf Final Medalists, Results, Scores: Lydia Ko Wins Gold, U.S. Misses Podium
Lydia Ko is golden, and she made history for New Zealand along the way.
Ko, 27, entered the round tied for the lead and surged with three front-nine birdies to take the lead outright. But she made a double bogey on the 13th hole to drop from three shots ahead to one over Germany's Esther Henseleit, who finished off a 66 about an hour before Ko to post 8 under and apply pressure.
But Ko held on through Le Golf Nationals watery closing holes, avoiding trouble and make four consecutive pars to arrive at the par-5 closing hole with that one-shot lead. Ko laid up on the par 5, knocked a wedge to 6 feet and buried the biride putt to make it a two-shot victory.
Henseleit won silver. China's Xiyu Lin finished another shot back to take bronze.
With the win, Ko adds a gold medal to her silver from the Rio Olympics in 2016 and bronze from Tokyo in 2021. She's the only golfer with an Olympic medal of every color. The win also earned her enough career points to meet the LPGA's Hall of Fame criteria, locking up her spot among the game's all-time greats.
For the United States, defending gold medalist Nelly Korda finished 1 under par. Rose Zhang struggled while playing in the final group, shooting a 74 to miss a shot at bronze by three, and Lilia Vu finished 5 over for the event.
Here are the final results for the 2024 women's Olympic golf competition:
2024 Women's Olympic Golf Final Standings
GOLD: Lydia Ko, New Zealand
SILVER: Esther Henseleit, Germany (-8)
BRONZE: Xiyu Lin, China (-7)
T4: Bianca Pagdanganan, Miyu Yamashita, Amy Yang, Hannah Green (-6)
8: Wei-Ling Hsu (-5)
T9: Maja Stark, Ruoning Yin, Rose Zhang (-4)
T13: Albane Valenzuela, Dottie Ardina, Azahara Munoz, Brooke Henderson, Ashleigh Buhai (-3)
T18: Peiyun Chien, Celine Boutier, Atthaya Thitikul, Morgane Metraux (-2)
T22: Minjee Lee, Pia Babnik, Nelly Korda (-1)
T25: Jin Young Ko, Hyo Joo Kim (Even)
T27: Charley Hull, Linn Grant (+1)
T29: Aditi Ashok, Emma Spitz, Gabby Lopez, Celine Borge, Manon De Roey, Patty Tavatanakit (+2)
35: Alexandra Forsterling (+4)
T36: Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Georgia Hall, Lilia Vu (+5)
39: Stephanie Meadow (+6)
40: Shannon Tan (+7)
41: Klara Davidson Spilkova (+8)
T42: Perrine Delacour, Alena Sharp (+9)
T44: Emily Kristine Pedersen, Paula Reto, Anne van Dam (+11)
T47: Madelene Stavnar, Sarah Schober (+12)
T49: Carlota Ciganda, Ana Belac, Diksha Dagar (+13)
52: Ines Laklalech (+15)
53: Alessandra Fanali (+16)
54: Yuka Saso (+17)
T55: Sara Kouskova, Ashley Lau (+18)
57: Ursula Wikstrom (+19)
58: Maria Fassi (+21)
59: Leona Maguire (+23)
60: Noora Komulainen (WD)