2024 PNC Championship Final Payouts, Winnings From Family Team Event
Yes, we're in the heart of silly season and yes, it's an exhibition event.
But the money is real.
Cash prizes continue to expand in pro golf, and even the charming PNC Championship, with it's father-son (or mother-son) pairings still offers significant prizes to the 20 teams that are participating: a purse of more than $1 million, with $200,000 for first place.
Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, are the headliners, as Woods is making his first on-course appearance since flaming out at the British Open last summer and undergoing another back surgery in September.
Berhard and Jason Langer are the defending champions. Annika Sorenstam, Lee Trevino and Nelly Korda are among the additional big names. Here are the payouts for the 2024 PNC Championship.
2024 PNC Championship Final Payouts
Win: $200,000
2nd: $80,000
3rd: $57,250
4th: $50,000
5th: $49,000
6th: $48,000
7th: $47,000
8th: $46,000
9th: $45,000
10th: $44,500
11th: $44,000
12th: $43,500
13th: $43,000
14th: $42,500
15h: $42,000
16th: $41,500
17th: $41,000
18th: $40,500
19th: $40,250
20th: $40,000