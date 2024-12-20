SI

2024 PNC Championship Final Payouts, Winnings From Family Team Event

The PNC Championship is offering a $1.085 million purse. Here's the breakdown of payouts.

Jeff Ritter

Team Woods is set to take center stage at the PNC Championship
Team Woods is set to take center stage at the PNC Championship / Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Yes, we're in the heart of silly season and yes, it's an exhibition event.

But the money is real.

Cash prizes continue to expand in pro golf, and even the charming PNC Championship, with it's father-son (or mother-son) pairings still offers significant prizes to the 20 teams that are participating: a purse of more than $1 million, with $200,000 for first place.

Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, are the headliners, as Woods is making his first on-course appearance since flaming out at the British Open last summer and undergoing another back surgery in September.

Berhard and Jason Langer are the defending champions. Annika Sorenstam, Lee Trevino and Nelly Korda are among the additional big names. Here are the payouts for the 2024 PNC Championship.

2024 PNC Championship Final Payouts

Win: $200,000

2nd: $80,000

3rd: $57,250

4th: $50,000

5th: $49,000

6th: $48,000

7th: $47,000

8th: $46,000

9th: $45,000

10th: $44,500

11th: $44,000

12th: $43,500

13th: $43,000

14th: $42,500

15h: $42,000

16th: $41,500

17th: $41,000

18th: $40,500

19th: $40,250

20th: $40,000

JEFF RITTER

