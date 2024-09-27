Presidents Cup Day 3 Morning Pairings: U.S. Looks to Regain Momentum in Four-Balls
After a stunning Friday sweep by the International Team, the Presidents Cup is a 5-5 tie going into the weekend.
Saturday will be a busy day at Royal Montreal, with four four-ball matches in the morning and four foursome matches in the afternoon.
Here is the complete lineup for the Saturday morning four-balls with starting times (all ET):
Scottie Scheffler/Collin Morikawa (U.S.) vs. Adam Scott/Taylor Pendrith (INT), 7:02 a.m.
Tony Finau/Xander Schauffele (U.S.) vs. Corey Conners/Mackenzie Hughes (INT), 7:20 a.m.
Keegan Bradley/Wyndham Clark (U.S.) vs. Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim (INT), 7:38 a.m.
Patrick Cantlay/Sam Burns (U.S.) vs. Hideki Matsuyama/Sungjae Im (INT), 7:56 a.m.
The U.S. was left reeling after the 0-5 Friday in foursomes, but begins Saturday with the four-ball format it rode to a 5-0 start Thursday.
Three of the winning U.S. pairs from that day will return: Tony Finau/Xander Schauffele, Keegan Bradley/Wyndham Clark and Patrick Cantlay/Sam Burns.
The one new pairing is world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler along with Collin Morikawa. Brian Harman, Russell Henley, Max Homa and Sahith Theegala will sit out the morning.
For the International team, none of the losing teams from Thursday four-balls are playing but three winning pairs from Friday return: Adam Scott/Taylor Pendrith, Corey Conners/Mackenzie Hughes and Hideki Matsuyama/Sungjae Im.
Tom Kim, who sat out Friday, returns with Si Woo Kim. The Internationals sitting out are Byeong Hun An, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Jason Day and Min Woo Lee.
The afternoon foursome pairs will be announced after the morning session and begin at approximately 1:40 p.m. ET.