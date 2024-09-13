SI

Here's What Each Player Will Earn This Week at the 2024 Procore Championship

The Fall Series debut is offering a $6 million purse, with the winner set to bank $1.08 million. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

Jeff Ritter

Sahith Theegala is one of the top-ranked players in Silverado this week.
The PGA Tour kicks off the Fall Series this week at the Procore Championship at Silverado Resort, and it's offering a $6 million purse, with the winner set to bank $1.08 million.

The eight fall events will determine a player's status and eligibility for the 2025 season. Players who finish this stretch ranked 126-150 on the list will have conditional status for 2025, but everyone outside will need to go through qualifying school to regain status. A win this week would give a player a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and a spot at next year's Masters, PGA Championship and Players Championship.

Sahith Theegala, Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, Tom Hoge, Corey Conners and Eric Cole finished in the top 50 in the recent FedEx Cup playoffs, and headline the field in Napa.

Here are the final payouts for the 2024 Procore Championship:

2024 Procore Championship Final Payouts

Win: $1.08 million

2: $654,000

3: $414,000

4: $294,000

5: $246,000

6: $217,500

7: $202,500

8: $187,500

9: $175,500

10: $163,500

11: $151,500

12: $139,500

13: $127,500

14: $115,500

15: $109,500

16: $103,500

17: $97,500

18: $91,500

19: $85,500

20: $79,500

21: $73,500

22: $67,500

23: $62,700

24: $57,900

25: $53,100

26: $48,300

27: $46,600

28: $44,700

29: $42,900

30: $41,100

31: $39,300

32: $37,500

33: $35,700

34: $34,200

35: $32,700

36: $31,200

37: $29,700

38: $28,500

39: $27,300

40: $26,100

41: $24,900

42: $23,700

43: $22,500

44: $21,300

45: $20,100

46: $18,900

47: $17,700

48: $16,740

49: $15,900

50: $15,420

51: $15,060

52: $14,700

53: $14,460

54: $14,220

55: $14,100

56: $13,980

57: $13,860

58: $13,740

59: $13,620

60: $13,500

61: $13,380

62: $13,260

63: $13,140

64: $13,020

65: $12,900

JEFF RITTER

Jeff Ritter is the managing director of golf content for Sports Illustrated. He has more than 20 years experience in sports media and has covered more than 30 major championships. In 2020 he joined Morning Read to help spark its growth and eventual acquisition by SI in 2022. He helped launch Golf Magazine’s first original, weekly e-magazine and served as its top editor. He also launched Golf's “Films” division, the magazine’s first long-form video storytelling franchise, and his debut documentary received an Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting. Ritter has earned first-place awards for his work from the Society of American Travel Writers, the MIN Magazine Awards and the Golf Writers Association of America. He received a bachelor’s from the University of Michigan and a master’s from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. A native Michigander, he remains a die-hard Wolverines fan and will defend Jim Harbaugh until the bitter end.

