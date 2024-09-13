Here's What Each Player Will Earn This Week at the 2024 Procore Championship
The PGA Tour kicks off the Fall Series this week at the Procore Championship at Silverado Resort, and it's offering a $6 million purse, with the winner set to bank $1.08 million.
The eight fall events will determine a player's status and eligibility for the 2025 season. Players who finish this stretch ranked 126-150 on the list will have conditional status for 2025, but everyone outside will need to go through qualifying school to regain status. A win this week would give a player a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and a spot at next year's Masters, PGA Championship and Players Championship.
Sahith Theegala, Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, Tom Hoge, Corey Conners and Eric Cole finished in the top 50 in the recent FedEx Cup playoffs, and headline the field in Napa.
Here are the final payouts for the 2024 Procore Championship:
Win: $1.08 million
2: $654,000
3: $414,000
4: $294,000
5: $246,000
6: $217,500
7: $202,500
8: $187,500
9: $175,500
10: $163,500
11: $151,500
12: $139,500
13: $127,500
14: $115,500
15: $109,500
16: $103,500
17: $97,500
18: $91,500
19: $85,500
20: $79,500
21: $73,500
22: $67,500
23: $62,700
24: $57,900
25: $53,100
26: $48,300
27: $46,600
28: $44,700
29: $42,900
30: $41,100
31: $39,300
32: $37,500
33: $35,700
34: $34,200
35: $32,700
36: $31,200
37: $29,700
38: $28,500
39: $27,300
40: $26,100
41: $24,900
42: $23,700
43: $22,500
44: $21,300
45: $20,100
46: $18,900
47: $17,700
48: $16,740
49: $15,900
50: $15,420
51: $15,060
52: $14,700
53: $14,460
54: $14,220
55: $14,100
56: $13,980
57: $13,860
58: $13,740
59: $13,620
60: $13,500
61: $13,380
62: $13,260
63: $13,140
64: $13,020
65: $12,900