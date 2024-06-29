At 5-1 Odds, Make This Live Bet Before It's Too Late at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
Halfway through the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Akshay Bhatia and Aaron Rai share the lead at 13 under par, and they're two shots clear of a pack of players tied for third place.
And in that pack you'll find a value bet.
Our model says that Cameron Young presents a compelling case at +550 to break through and win the Rocket Mortgage Classic this weekend, bolstered by his recent T2 finish in 2022 at this event and a strong season with six top-10 finishes.
He's known as a streaky player, and Young's current form is particularly promising with his putter and short game clicking, enabling him to string together multiple outstanding results. His T9 finish last week at the Travelers further solidifies his momentum.
It remains a surprise that Young, 27, is still without a Tour win. But he's set up to end that drought once and for all the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He's a good value bet to get it done this weekend.
