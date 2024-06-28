SI

2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From PGA Tour Event in Detroit

The Rocket Mortgage Classic is offering a $9.2 million purse with $1.656 million to the winner. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

Jeff Ritter

Rickie Fowler is the defending champion this week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Rickie Fowler is the defending champion this week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. / Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The PGA Tour swings through Detroit this week for its annual Rocket Mortgage Classic. It's offering a $9.2 million purse with $1.656 million to the winner. Detroit Golf Club, which was established in 1899, is hosting the event for the sixth time.

After a three-week run of two signature events sandwiched around the U.S. Open, the field in Detroit is relatively thin, but the purse is still a $400,000 bump from the 2023 edition. Three players in the current top 30 in the Official World Golf Ranking headline this year's field: No. 16 Tom Kim, No. 23 Cameron Young and No. 29 Akshay Bhatia. Rickie Fowler, currently 50th in the OWGR, is in the field and the defending champion.

Here are the final payouts for the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic

2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic Final Payouts

1 - $1,656,000

2 - $1,002,800

3 - $634,800

4 - $450,800

5 - $377,200

6 - $333,500

7 - $310,500

8 - $287,500

9 - $269,100

10-  $250,700

11 -$232,300

12 - $213,900

13 - $195,500

14 - $177,100

15 - $167,900

16 - $158,700

17 - $149,500

18 - $140,300

19 - $131,100

20 - $121,900

21 - $112,700

22 - $103,500

23 - $96,140

24 - $88,780

25 - $81,420

26 - $74,060

27 - $71,300

28 - $68,540

29 - $65,780

30 - $63,020

31 - $60,260

32 - $57,500

33 - $54,740

34 - $52,440

35 - $50,140

36 - $47,840

37 - $45,540

38 - $43,700

39 - $41,860

40 - $40,020

41 - $38,180

42 - $36,340

43 - $34,500

44 - $32,660

45 - $30,820

46 - $28,980

47 - $27,140

48 - $25,668

49 - $24,380

50 - $23,644

51 - $23,092

52 - $22,540

53 - $22,172

54 - $21,804

55 - $21,620

56 - $21,436

57 - $21,252

58 - $21,068

59 - $20,884

60 - $20,700

61 - $20,516

62 - $20,332

63 - $20,148

64 - $19,964

65 - $19,780

