2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From PGA Tour Event in Detroit
The PGA Tour swings through Detroit this week for its annual Rocket Mortgage Classic. It's offering a $9.2 million purse with $1.656 million to the winner. Detroit Golf Club, which was established in 1899, is hosting the event for the sixth time.
After a three-week run of two signature events sandwiched around the U.S. Open, the field in Detroit is relatively thin, but the purse is still a $400,000 bump from the 2023 edition. Three players in the current top 30 in the Official World Golf Ranking headline this year's field: No. 16 Tom Kim, No. 23 Cameron Young and No. 29 Akshay Bhatia. Rickie Fowler, currently 50th in the OWGR, is in the field and the defending champion.
Here are the final payouts for the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic
2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic Final Payouts
1 - $1,656,000
2 - $1,002,800
3 - $634,800
4 - $450,800
5 - $377,200
6 - $333,500
7 - $310,500
8 - $287,500
9 - $269,100
10- $250,700
11 -$232,300
12 - $213,900
13 - $195,500
14 - $177,100
15 - $167,900
16 - $158,700
17 - $149,500
18 - $140,300
19 - $131,100
20 - $121,900
21 - $112,700
22 - $103,500
23 - $96,140
24 - $88,780
25 - $81,420
26 - $74,060
27 - $71,300
28 - $68,540
29 - $65,780
30 - $63,020
31 - $60,260
32 - $57,500
33 - $54,740
34 - $52,440
35 - $50,140
36 - $47,840
37 - $45,540
38 - $43,700
39 - $41,860
40 - $40,020
41 - $38,180
42 - $36,340
43 - $34,500
44 - $32,660
45 - $30,820
46 - $28,980
47 - $27,140
48 - $25,668
49 - $24,380
50 - $23,644
51 - $23,092
52 - $22,540
53 - $22,172
54 - $21,804
55 - $21,620
56 - $21,436
57 - $21,252
58 - $21,068
59 - $20,884
60 - $20,700
61 - $20,516
62 - $20,332
63 - $20,148
64 - $19,964
65 - $19,780