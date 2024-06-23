2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic Full Field: Three of World Top 30 Heading to Detroit
There’s no sugarcoating this part on the PGA Tour schedule, coming off a busy stretch of prestigious big-money events.
For most top players, it’s summer vacation time.
The last three weeks have had the Memorial Tournament, U.S. Open and Travelers Championship—two signature events and a major, not to mention three events with more than $60 million in prize money.
So it’s understandable that many players will take some time off during the mini-Midwest swing of the Rocket Mortgage Classic and John Deere Classic—whose combined purses won’t match the $20 million of one signature event.
The only players in the top 30 of the Official World Golf Ranking scheduled to compete at Detroit Golf Club are No. 23 (and Mr. 59 at the Travelers) Cameron Young, No. 26 Tom Kim and No. 30 Chris Kirk. World No. 49 Rickie Fowler will also return to defend his title.
Instead it’s a field loaded with players looking to make a breakthrough in points and money, with the FedEx Cup playoffs coming in August. That can make for some compelling TV come Sunday.
The full field is below, from the PGA Tour Communications X account. Follow this post all week for any field adjustments.