Cameron Young Fires 13th Sub-60 Round Ever on PGA Tour at Travelers Championship
The PGA Tour's sub-60 club has its newest member.
Cameron Young, a 27-year-old American with a pair of top-three finishes at major championships, fired a 59 Saturday in the second round of the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Conn..
The blistering score took Young from 2-under par to 11-under, and rocketed him into a tie for first place in its immediate aftermath—before second round leader Tom Kim teed off on Saturday. It also made him the 13th player in the history of the PGA Tour to break 60—and the first to do so since countryman Scottie Scheffler in 2020 at The Northern Trust in Norton, Mass..
Young's round included seven birdies and a pair of eagles—one on the par-4 3rd and one on the par-4 15th.
The Scarborough, N.Y. native had a chance to chip in for a record-tying 58, but wound up about 10 feet from the hole.
Al Geiberger became the first player to shoot 59 on the PGA Tour in 1977, in the Danny Thomas Memphis Classic. The 12 players to crack 60 include 10 Americans, an Australian (Stuart Appleby in 2010) and a Canadian (Adam Hadwin in 2017).
Jim Furyk remains the only player ever to shoot 58 on the PGA Tour; he did so at the Travelers Championship on Aug. 7, 2016.