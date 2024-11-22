2024 RSM Classic Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From the PGA Tour FedEx Cup Fall Finale
For players looking to improve their PGA Tour status in 2025, it all comes down to this.
The 2024 RSM Classic is the eighth and final stop in the FedEx Cup Fall series. It's offering a $7.6 million purse, with $1.368 million to the winner.
Every bit as valuable as the payout? The FedEx points, which determine players' status for next year. Those who land inside the top 125 after this week will enjoy full status for 2025, while players at 126-150 will have conditional status.
Among the notables entering the week, Wesley Bryan was in 125th and squarely on the bubble. Joel Dahmen was 124th and Daniel Berger was just outside the top 125.
Michael Thorbjornsen and Maverick McNealy shared the first-round lead at 8 under.
Ludvig Aberg made his return following September knee surgery and shot 3 over in his first round. He's the RSM's defending champion after finishing with a tournament-record 29-under par last year.
Here are the final payouts for the 2024 RSM Classic.
2024 RSM Classic Final Payouts
1st: $1,368,000
2nd: $828,400
3rd: $524,400
4th: $372,400
5th: $311,600
6th: $275,500
7th: $256,500
8th: $237,500
9th: $222,300
10th: $207,100
11th: $191,900
12th: $176,700
13th: $161,500
14th: $146,300
15th: $138,700
16th: $131,100
17th: $123,500
18th: $115,900
19th: $108,300
20th: $100,700
21st: $93,100
22nd: $85,500
23rd: $79,420
24th: $73,340
25th: $67,260
26th:$61,180
27th: $58,900
28th: $56,620
29th: $54,340
30th: $52,060
31st $49,780
32nd $47,500
33rd $45,220
34th $43,320
35th $41,420
36th $39,520
37th $37,620
38th $36,100
39th $34,580
40th $33,060
41st $31,540
42nd $30,020
43rd $28,500
44th $26,980
45th $25,460
46th $23,940
47th $22,420
48th $21,204
49th $20,140
50th $19,532
51st $19,076
52nd $18,620
53rd $18,316
54th $18,012
55th $17,860
56th$17,708
57th $17,556
58th $17,404
59th $17,252
60th $17,100
61st $16,948
62nd $16,796
63rd $16,644
64th $16,492
65th $16,340