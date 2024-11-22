SI

2024 RSM Classic Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From the PGA Tour FedEx Cup Fall Finale

The RSM Classic is the final event of the fall season, and it's offering a $7.6 million purse. Here's the full breakdown.

Jeff Ritter

Ludvig Aberg is returning to the Tour for the first time since September knee surgery.
Ludvig Aberg is returning to the Tour for the first time since September knee surgery. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

For players looking to improve their PGA Tour status in 2025, it all comes down to this.

The 2024 RSM Classic is the eighth and final stop in the FedEx Cup Fall series. It's offering a $7.6 million purse, with $1.368 million to the winner.

Every bit as valuable as the payout? The FedEx points, which determine players' status for next year. Those who land inside the top 125 after this week will enjoy full status for 2025, while players at 126-150 will have conditional status.

Among the notables entering the week, Wesley Bryan was in 125th and squarely on the bubble. Joel Dahmen was 124th and Daniel Berger was just outside the top 125. 

Michael Thorbjornsen and Maverick McNealy shared the first-round lead at 8 under.

Ludvig Aberg made his return following September knee surgery and shot 3 over in his first round. He's the RSM's defending champion after finishing with a tournament-record 29-under par last year.

Here are the final payouts for the 2024 RSM Classic.

2024 RSM Classic Final Payouts

1st: $1,368,000

2nd: $828,400

3rd: $524,400

4th: $372,400

5th: $311,600

6th: $275,500

7th: $256,500

8th: $237,500

9th: $222,300

10th: $207,100

11th: $191,900

12th: $176,700

13th: $161,500

14th: $146,300

15th: $138,700

16th: $131,100

17th: $123,500

18th: $115,900

19th: $108,300

20th: $100,700

21st: $93,100

22nd: $85,500

23rd: $79,420

24th: $73,340

25th: $67,260

26th:$61,180

27th: $58,900

28th: $56,620

29th: $54,340

30th: $52,060

31st $49,780

32nd $47,500

33rd $45,220

34th $43,320

35th $41,420

36th $39,520

37th $37,620

38th $36,100

39th $34,580

40th $33,060

41st $31,540

42nd $30,020

43rd $28,500

44th $26,980

45th $25,460

46th $23,940

47th $22,420

48th $21,204

49th $20,140

50th $19,532

51st $19,076

52nd $18,620

53rd $18,316

54th $18,012

55th $17,860

56th$17,708

57th $17,556

58th $17,404

59th $17,252

60th $17,100

61st $16,948

62nd $16,796

63rd $16,644

64th $16,492

65th $16,340

