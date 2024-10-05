2024 Sanderson Farms Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings
The PGA Tour swings through Jackson, Mississippi, this week for the second stop in the FedEx Cup Fall schedule. The Sanderson Farms Championship is offering a $7.6 million purse with $1.368 million to the winner.
The Sanderson is the first event following the Presidents Cup, and it's no surprise that not many of the 24 players who competed in that team event made the trip south. Only Mackenzie Hughes, who went 1-3 for the International team last week, is in the field. International assistant captain Camilo Villegas is also playing in Jackson.
The fall events are crucial for players on the bubble for full status next year—any player able to crack the top 125 in the standings over the next several weeks will have full status and a spot in two early-season signature events in 2025. Players who finish 126-150 will carry conditional status into next year.
Beau Hosseler leads Daniel Berger by one shot through 36 holes. Luke List is the defending champion. Here are the final payouts from the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship
2024 Sanderson Farms Championship Payouts
Win: $1.368 million
2: $828,400
3: $524,400
4: $372,400
5: $311,500
6: $275,500
7: $256,500
8: $237,500
9: $222,300
10: $207,100
11: $191,900
12: $176,700
13: $161,500
14: $146,300
15: $138,700
16: $131,100
17: $123,500
18: $115,900
19: $108,300
20: $100,700
21: $93,100
22: $85,500
23: $79,420
24: $73,340
25: $67,260
26: $61,180
27: $58,900
28: $56,620
29: $54,340
30: $52,060
31: $49,780
32: $47,500
33: $45,220
34: $43,320
35: $41,420
36: $39,520
37: $37,620
38: $36,100
39: $34,580
40: $33,060
41: $31,540
42: $30,020
43: $28,500
44: $26,980
45: $25,460
46: $23,940
47: $22,420
48: $21,204
49: $20,140
50: $19,532
51: $19,076
52: $18,620
53: $18,316
54: $18,012
55: $17,860