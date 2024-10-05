SI

2024 Sanderson Farms Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings

The PGA Tour's second Fall Series event is offering a $7.6 million purse, with $1.368 million to the winner. Here are the payouts for each player who makes the cut.

Daniel Berger is one shot off the lead through 36 holes in Jackson.
The PGA Tour swings through Jackson, Mississippi, this week for the second stop in the FedEx Cup Fall schedule. The Sanderson Farms Championship is offering a $7.6 million purse with $1.368 million to the winner.

The Sanderson is the first event following the Presidents Cup, and it's no surprise that not many of the 24 players who competed in that team event made the trip south. Only Mackenzie Hughes, who went 1-3 for the International team last week, is in the field. International assistant captain Camilo Villegas is also playing in Jackson.

The fall events are crucial for players on the bubble for full status next year—any player able to crack the top 125 in the standings over the next several weeks will have full status and a spot in two early-season signature events in 2025. Players who finish 126-150 will carry conditional status into next year.

Beau Hosseler leads Daniel Berger by one shot through 36 holes. Luke List is the defending champion. Here are the final payouts from the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship

2024 Sanderson Farms Championship Payouts

Win: $1.368 million

2: $828,400

3: $524,400

4: $372,400

5: $311,500

6: $275,500

7: $256,500

8: $237,500

9: $222,300

10: $207,100

11: $191,900

12: $176,700

13: $161,500

14: $146,300

15: $138,700

16: $131,100

17: $123,500

18: $115,900

19: $108,300

20: $100,700

21: $93,100

22: $85,500

23: $79,420

24: $73,340

25: $67,260

26: $61,180

27: $58,900

28: $56,620

29: $54,340

30: $52,060

31: $49,780

32: $47,500

33: $45,220

34: $43,320

35: $41,420

36: $39,520

37: $37,620

38: $36,100

39: $34,580

40: $33,060

41: $31,540

42: $30,020

43: $28,500

44: $26,980

45: $25,460

46: $23,940

47: $22,420

48: $21,204

49: $20,140

50: $19,532

51: $19,076

52: $18,620

53: $18,316

54: $18,012

55: $17,860

