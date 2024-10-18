SI

2024 Shriners Children's Open Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Las Vegas

This week's Shriners Children's Open is offering a $7 million purse. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

Jeff Ritter

Tom Kim is the two-time defending champion at the Shiners Children's Open.
Tom Kim is the two-time defending champion at the Shiners Children's Open. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The PGA Tour fall season rolls along this week, with Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin. It's offering a $7 million payout, with $1.26 million to the winner.

Tom Kim is the two-time defending champion and he's looking to make it three in a row in Vegas this week. Last year he gave an honest answer about how he celebrated that victory, and one can't help but wonder if there's more victory chocolate in his future this weekend.

These FedEx Cup Fall events carry huge importance for players on the bubble for full status next season. The top 125 players in the standings after the eighth event will carry full status into 2025, while players 126-150 earn conditional status.

Here are the final payouts for the 2024 Shriners Children's Open

2024 Shriners Children's Open Payouts

Win: $1.26 million

2: $763,000

3: $483,000

4: $343,000

5: $287,000

6: $253,750

7: $236,250

8: $218,750

9: $204,750

10: $190,750

11: $176,750

12: $162,750

13: $148,750

14: $134,750

15: $127,750

16: $120,750

17: $113,750

18: $106,750

19: $99,750

20: $92,750

21: $85,750

22: $78,750

23: $73,150

24: $67,550

25: $61,950

26: $56,350

27: $54,250

28: $52,150

29: $50,050

30: $47,950

31: $45,850

32: $43,750

33: $41,650

34: $39,900

35: $38,150

36: $36,400

37: $34,650

38: $33,250

39: $31,850

40: $30,450

41: $29,050

42: $27,650

43: $26,250

44: $24,850

45: $23,450

46: $22,050

47: $20,650

48: $19,530

49: $18,550

50: $17,990

51: $17,570

52: $17,150

53: $16,870

54: $16,590

55: $16,450

56: $16,310

57: $16,100

58: $15,960

59: $15,820

60: $15,680

61: $15,540

62: $15,400

63: $15,260

64: $15,120

65: $15,050

Published
Jeff Ritter
JEFF RITTER

Jeff Ritter is the managing director of golf content for Sports Illustrated. He has more than 20 years experience in sports media and has covered more than 30 major championships. In 2020 he joined Morning Read to help spark its growth and eventual acquisition by SI in 2022. He helped launch Golf Magazine’s first original, weekly e-magazine and served as its top editor. He also launched Golf's “Films” division, the magazine’s first long-form video storytelling franchise, and his debut documentary received an Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting. Ritter has earned first-place awards for his work from the Society of American Travel Writers, the MIN Magazine Awards and the Golf Writers Association of America. He received a bachelor’s from the University of Michigan and a master’s from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. A native Michigander, he remains a die-hard Wolverines fan and will defend Jim Harbaugh until the bitter end.

Home/Golf