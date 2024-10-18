2024 Shriners Children's Open Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Las Vegas
The PGA Tour fall season rolls along this week, with Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin. It's offering a $7 million payout, with $1.26 million to the winner.
Tom Kim is the two-time defending champion and he's looking to make it three in a row in Vegas this week. Last year he gave an honest answer about how he celebrated that victory, and one can't help but wonder if there's more victory chocolate in his future this weekend.
These FedEx Cup Fall events carry huge importance for players on the bubble for full status next season. The top 125 players in the standings after the eighth event will carry full status into 2025, while players 126-150 earn conditional status.
Here are the final payouts for the 2024 Shriners Children's Open
2024 Shriners Children's Open Payouts
Win: $1.26 million
2: $763,000
3: $483,000
4: $343,000
5: $287,000
6: $253,750
7: $236,250
8: $218,750
9: $204,750
10: $190,750
11: $176,750
12: $162,750
13: $148,750
14: $134,750
15: $127,750
16: $120,750
17: $113,750
18: $106,750
19: $99,750
20: $92,750
21: $85,750
22: $78,750
23: $73,150
24: $67,550
25: $61,950
26: $56,350
27: $54,250
28: $52,150
29: $50,050
30: $47,950
31: $45,850
32: $43,750
33: $41,650
34: $39,900
35: $38,150
36: $36,400
37: $34,650
38: $33,250
39: $31,850
40: $30,450
41: $29,050
42: $27,650
43: $26,250
44: $24,850
45: $23,450
46: $22,050
47: $20,650
48: $19,530
49: $18,550
50: $17,990
51: $17,570
52: $17,150
53: $16,870
54: $16,590
55: $16,450
56: $16,310
57: $16,100
58: $15,960
59: $15,820
60: $15,680
61: $15,540
62: $15,400
63: $15,260
64: $15,120
65: $15,050