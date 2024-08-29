SI

Here's What Each Player Will Earn From 2024 Tour Championship's $100 Million Jackpot Purse

This year's Tour Championship winner will claim a $25 million from an eye-popping $100 million purse. Here's the full breakdown of final payouts.

East Lake is once again the site of the season-ending Tour Championship, where $100 million in prize money is up for grabs
The 2024 PGA Tour season wraps this week with the Tour Championship at East Lake, and the finale is also a huge-money week for the 30 Tour pros who advanced to the playoffs' final round. A staggering $100 million in prize money is up for grabs.

The winner this week will claim a $25 million bonus, which is a $7 million jump from Viktor Hovland's first-place prize from this event in 2023. Second place this week will bag $12.5 million and third will take $7.5 million. Scottie Scheffler started the event as the betting favorite, no surprise given that he also started at 10 under par, good for a two-shot advantage thanks to his status as the top-ranked player in the standings. Xander Schauffele, second in the standings, began at 8 under, while third-place Hideki Matsuyama started at 7 under. Players ranked 26-30 began the event at even par. The Tour Championship has used this staggered-start format since 2019, when the winner received $15 million.

Every player in the field who cracks the top 12 this week will earn at least $1 million. Last place pays $550,000.

Despite the staggered start, there's usually room for players to make moves at East Lake as the course traditionally yielded low scores. But this year it could play much differently thanks to a massive redesign.

Here are the final payouts from the $100 million 2024 Tour Championship

2024 Tour Championship Final Payouts

Win: $25 million

2nd: $12.5 million

3rd: $7.5 million

4th: $6 million

5th: $5 million

6th: $3.5 million

7th: $2.75 million

8th: $2.25 million

9th: $2 million

10th: $1.75 million

11th: $1.075 million

12th: $1.025 million

13th: $975,000

14th: $925,000

15th: $885,000

16th: $795,000

17th: $775,000

18th: $755,000

19th: $735,000

20th: $715,000

21st: $670,000

22nd: $650,000

23rd: $630,000

24th: $615,000

25th: $600,000

26th: $590,000

27th: $580,000

28th: $570,000

29th: $560,000

30th: $550,000

