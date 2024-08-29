Here's What Each Player Will Earn From 2024 Tour Championship's $100 Million Jackpot Purse
The 2024 PGA Tour season wraps this week with the Tour Championship at East Lake, and the finale is also a huge-money week for the 30 Tour pros who advanced to the playoffs' final round. A staggering $100 million in prize money is up for grabs.
The winner this week will claim a $25 million bonus, which is a $7 million jump from Viktor Hovland's first-place prize from this event in 2023. Second place this week will bag $12.5 million and third will take $7.5 million. Scottie Scheffler started the event as the betting favorite, no surprise given that he also started at 10 under par, good for a two-shot advantage thanks to his status as the top-ranked player in the standings. Xander Schauffele, second in the standings, began at 8 under, while third-place Hideki Matsuyama started at 7 under. Players ranked 26-30 began the event at even par. The Tour Championship has used this staggered-start format since 2019, when the winner received $15 million.
Every player in the field who cracks the top 12 this week will earn at least $1 million. Last place pays $550,000.
Despite the staggered start, there's usually room for players to make moves at East Lake as the course traditionally yielded low scores. But this year it could play much differently thanks to a massive redesign.
Here are the final payouts from the $100 million 2024 Tour Championship
2024 Tour Championship Final Payouts
Win: $25 million
2nd: $12.5 million
3rd: $7.5 million
4th: $6 million
5th: $5 million
6th: $3.5 million
7th: $2.75 million
8th: $2.25 million
9th: $2 million
10th: $1.75 million
11th: $1.075 million
12th: $1.025 million
13th: $975,000
14th: $925,000
15th: $885,000
16th: $795,000
17th: $775,000
18th: $755,000
19th: $735,000
20th: $715,000
21st: $670,000
22nd: $650,000
23rd: $630,000
24th: $615,000
25th: $600,000
26th: $590,000
27th: $580,000
28th: $570,000
29th: $560,000
30th: $550,000