2024 Travelers Championship Full Field: The PGA Tour's Final Signature Event
Time for something completely different.
After a week of wiregrass, “native areas” and golf’s best struggling to break par at Pinehurst No. 2, the PGA Tour moves on to TPC River Highlands, where all the grass is green and shooting even will get you nowhere.
The Travelers Championship is this week’s stop, similar to the RBC Heritage after the Masters in how it’s a no-cut signature event which allows many of golf’s best players to exhale a bit after the pressure cooker of a major.
This is the last signature event of the Tour season and has 72 players, though the field could be fluid before the first round. The preliminary entry field had Rory McIlroy listed, we’ll see if he comes to Connecticut after a crushing loss at Pinehurst. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler leads the field; he wasn’t thrilled about the signature event at the Memorial before the U.S. Open perhaps affecting his major prep but he’s highly unlikely to miss considering how he’s feasted on big-purse events this season.
U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, of course, will not be here as a LIV Golf member. Fans wanting to see him will have to tune into the LIV Golf Nashville tournament.
The Hartford, Conn., area has hosted PGA Tour golf since 1952, when Ted Kroll won the Insurance City Open. The event was called the Greater Hartford Open for many years and you can still hear “GHO” sometimes in reference to this week, though the Travelers Championship name has been on the tournament since 2007.
TPC River Highlands is the shortest course on Tour this season, a 6,844-yard par-70 where low scores are aplenty. Keegan Bradley is the defending champion, he won last year as a beloved Northeasterner at 23 under par.
2024 Travelers Championship full field
72 players
Åberg, Ludvig
An, Byeong Hun
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Bhatia, Akshay
Bradley, Keegan
Burns, Sam
Cantlay, Patrick
Clark, Wyndham
Cole, Eric
Conners, Corey
Davis, Cam
Day, Jason
Detry, Thomas
Dunlap, Nick
Eckroat, Austin
English, Harris
Finau, Tony
Fitzpatrick, Matthew
Fleetwood, Tommy
Fowler, Rickie
Glover, Lucas
Gotterup, Chris
Griffin, Ben
Grillo, Emiliano
Hadwin, Adam
Harman, Brian
Henley, Russell
Hodges, Lee
Hoge, Tom
Homa, Max
Horschel, Billy +
Hovland, Viktor
Hughes, Mackenzie
Im, Sungjae
Jaeger, Stephan
Kim, Si Woo
Kim, Tom
Kirk, Chris
Kitayama, Kurt
Knapp, Jake
Lowry, Shane
MacIntyre, Robert
Malnati, Peter
Matsuyama, Hideki
McCarthy, Denny
McIlroy, Rory
Moore, Taylor
Morikawa, Collin
Pavon, Matthieu
Pendrith, Taylor
Perez, Victor
Poston, J.T.
Power, Seamus
Putnam, Andrew
Riley, Davis
Rodgers, Patrick
Rose, Justin
Schauffele, Xander
Scheffler, Scottie
Schenk, Adam
Scott, Adam +
Simpson, Webb +
Spieth, Jordan
Straka, Sepp
Svensson, Adam
Taylor, Nick
Theegala, Sahith
Thomas, Justin
Thorbjornsen, Michael +
Todd, Brendon
Young, Cameron
Zalatoris, Will
+ - Sponsor Exemption