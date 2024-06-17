SI

2024 U.S. Open By the Numbers: Facts and Stats That Mattered Most on Day 4

The 2024 U.S. Open is in the books, with Bryson DeChambeau the champion. Here are the facts and figures that stood out.

John Schwarb, Jeff Ritter

Bryson DeChambeau led the field in birdies en route to winning the 2024 U.S. Open.
PINEHURST, N.C. — The 124th U.S. Open is a wrap, with Bryson DeChambeau taking home the trophy at 6 under. Here are some of the other notable numbers.

8 – Players finishing under par.

13 – Under-par rounds Sunday.

73.25 – Field average for Round 1.

72.90 – Field average for Round 2.

73.18 – Field average for Round 3.

71.78 – Field average for Round 4.

0 – Players with all rounds under par, as DeChambeau shot 71 on Sunday.

49 – Consecutive putts inside 5 feet made by Rory McIlroy before missing two over his final four holes on Sunday to kick away the lead, and the Open.

5 – Players with back-to-back runner-ups at the U.S. Open (Bobby Jones 1924-25, Ben Hogan 1955-56, Arnold Palmer 1962-63 and 1966-67, Jim Furyk 2006-07, Rory McIlroy 2023-24).

338.3 – DeChambeau’s average driving distance in the fourth round, tops in the field.

5 – Fairways, out of 14, DeChambeau hit.

17 – Birdies by DeChambeau for the week, best in the field.

55  – Yards in DeChambeau’s 72nd hole bunker shot, which he converted into the winning par.

4 – Birdies all week for world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

5.22 – Birdies per round on the PGA Tour for Scheffler.

83 – Round 3 score for S.H. Kim.

68 – Round 4 score for S.H. Kim.

