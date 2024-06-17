2024 U.S. Open By the Numbers: Facts and Stats That Mattered Most on Day 4
PINEHURST, N.C. — The 124th U.S. Open is a wrap, with Bryson DeChambeau taking home the trophy at 6 under. Here are some of the other notable numbers.
8 – Players finishing under par.
13 – Under-par rounds Sunday.
73.25 – Field average for Round 1.
72.90 – Field average for Round 2.
73.18 – Field average for Round 3.
71.78 – Field average for Round 4.
0 – Players with all rounds under par, as DeChambeau shot 71 on Sunday.
49 – Consecutive putts inside 5 feet made by Rory McIlroy before missing two over his final four holes on Sunday to kick away the lead, and the Open.
5 – Players with back-to-back runner-ups at the U.S. Open (Bobby Jones 1924-25, Ben Hogan 1955-56, Arnold Palmer 1962-63 and 1966-67, Jim Furyk 2006-07, Rory McIlroy 2023-24).
338.3 – DeChambeau’s average driving distance in the fourth round, tops in the field.
5 – Fairways, out of 14, DeChambeau hit.
17 – Birdies by DeChambeau for the week, best in the field.
55 – Yards in DeChambeau’s 72nd hole bunker shot, which he converted into the winning par.
4 – Birdies all week for world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.
5.22 – Birdies per round on the PGA Tour for Scheffler.
83 – Round 3 score for S.H. Kim.
68 – Round 4 score for S.H. Kim.