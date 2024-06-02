2024 U.S. Women's Open Final Payouts, Prize Money: Yuka Saso Wins $2.4 Million
There's a gold rush happening in pro golf, and the USGA is on the train. This year it boosted its purse for the U.S. Women's Open to $12 million, up from $11 million at last year's event at Pebble Beach.
Yuka Saso is taking home $2.4 million, the richest first-place prize in women's golf. The 22-year-old Japanese player, born in the Philippines, won a second U.S. Women's Open to go alongside her title in 2021. In second, the only other player under par, was Hinako Shibuno, giving Japan its first 1-2 finish in a major, men's or women's
Here's the full payouts from Lancaster, Pa.
2024 U.S. Women's Open final payouts
WIN. Yuka Saso, 4 under: $2,400,000
2. Hinako Shibuno, 1 under: $1,296,000
T3. Ally Ewing, Andrea Lee; Even: $664,777.50
5. Arpichaya Yubol, 1 over: $456,375
T6. Atthaya Thitikul, Ayaka Furue, Wichanee Meechai; 2 over: $365,405.67
T9. Rio Takeda, Sakura Koiwai, Minjee Lee; 3 over: $271,732.67
T12. Hyo Joo Kim, Ruoning Yin, Miyu Yamashita, Jin Hee Im; 4 over: $205,709.25
T16. Hannah Green, A Lim Kim, Mi Hyang Lee; 5 over: $161,840.67
T19. Jenny Shin, Charley Hull, Yan Liu, Carlota Ciganda, Chisato Iwai; 6 over: $125,829
T24. Jiwon Jeon, Wei-Ling Hsu; 7 over: $99,078.50
T26. Aditi Ashok, Sophia Popov, Minbyeol Kim; 8 over: $86,542
T29. Jin Young Ko, Sarah Kemp, Pia Babnik, Albane Valenzuela, Xiyu Lin, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Su Ji Kim; 9 over: $68,873.14
T36. Kristen Gillman, Anna Nordqvist, Amiyu Ozeki; 10 over: $54,338.33
T39. Hyun Kyung Park, Gaby Lopez, Jiyai Shin, Yuna Nishimura, Yui Kawamoto; 11 over: $44,914.60
T44. Megan Khang, Mariel Galdiano, Alison Lee, Asterisk Talley (a), Megan Schofill (a), Nasa Hataoka, Catherine Park (a); 12 over: $31,750
T51. Gabriela Ruffels, Haeran Ryu, Sofia Garcia, Alexandra Forsterling, Yuri Yoshida, Danielle Kang, Ashleigh Buhai; 13 over: $26,209
T58. Narin An, Celine Boutier, Amelia Garvey, Alana Uriell, Alexa Pano, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Maude-Aimee Leblanc, Kim Kaufman, Jeongeun Lee6; 14 over: $23,035.89
T67. Adela Cernousek (a), Ai Suzuki; 15 over: $21,860
T69. Caroline Inglis, Madelene Sagstrom, Marissa Steen; 16 over: $21,155