SI

2024 U.S. Open By the Numbers: Facts and Stats That Mattered Most on Day 3

The third day of the 2024 U.S. Open in the books. Here are the facts and figures that stood out.

John Schwarb

Bryson DeChambeau took the fewest putts in Round 3 at the U.S. Open.
Bryson DeChambeau took the fewest putts in Round 3 at the U.S. Open. / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

PINEHURST, N.C. — The third round of the 124th U.S. Open is complete, with Bryson DeChambeau in the lead at 7 under. Here are some of the other notable numbers.

8 – Players under par through 54 holes.

7 – Under-par rounds Saturday.

73.25 – Field average for Round 1.

72.90 – Field average for Round 2.

73.18 – Field average for Round 3.

1 – Players who have recorded three rounds under par (Bryson DeChambeau).

25 – Putts for DeChambeau Saturday, fewest in the field.

26 – Consecutive holes without a birdie for Scottie Scheffler before he made a 3 at the par-4 8th, the longest streak of his career.

4 – Consecutive over-par rounds for Scheffler, also a first in his career.

21 – Consecutive holes without a bogey for Collin Morikawa, including a bogey-free 66 Saturday.

32 – Front-nine score for Matthieu Pavon on Saturday; he also shot 32 on the front Thursday.

-6 – Pavon’s combined score on the six par-5s this week.

+2 – Pavon’s combined score on the 48 other holes.

69 – Score for the second straight day for Florida State’s Luke Clanton, the first amateur in U.S. Open history with back-to-back rounds in the 60s.

8 – Countries represented in the top 10 (USA, France, Northern Ireland, Japan, Sweden, England, Korea and Canada), a new U.S. Open record. 

Published
John Schwarb

JOHN SCHWARB

John Schwarb is the senior golf editor for Sports Illustrated whose career has spanned more than 25 years covering sports. He’s been featured on ESPN.com, PGATour.com, The Golfers Journal and Tampa Bay Times. He’s also the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World's Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, John is based in Indianapolis.

Home/Golf