2024 U.S. Open By the Numbers: Facts and Stats That Mattered Most on Day 3
PINEHURST, N.C. — The third round of the 124th U.S. Open is complete, with Bryson DeChambeau in the lead at 7 under. Here are some of the other notable numbers.
8 – Players under par through 54 holes.
7 – Under-par rounds Saturday.
73.25 – Field average for Round 1.
72.90 – Field average for Round 2.
73.18 – Field average for Round 3.
1 – Players who have recorded three rounds under par (Bryson DeChambeau).
25 – Putts for DeChambeau Saturday, fewest in the field.
26 – Consecutive holes without a birdie for Scottie Scheffler before he made a 3 at the par-4 8th, the longest streak of his career.
4 – Consecutive over-par rounds for Scheffler, also a first in his career.
21 – Consecutive holes without a bogey for Collin Morikawa, including a bogey-free 66 Saturday.
32 – Front-nine score for Matthieu Pavon on Saturday; he also shot 32 on the front Thursday.
-6 – Pavon’s combined score on the six par-5s this week.
+2 – Pavon’s combined score on the 48 other holes.
69 – Score for the second straight day for Florida State’s Luke Clanton, the first amateur in U.S. Open history with back-to-back rounds in the 60s.
8 – Countries represented in the top 10 (USA, France, Northern Ireland, Japan, Sweden, England, Korea and Canada), a new U.S. Open record.