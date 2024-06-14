2024 U.S. Open By the Numbers: Facts and Stats That Mattered Most on Day 1
PINEHURST, N.C. — The first round of the 124th U.S. Open is complete, with Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay tied for the lead after matching rounds of five-under 65. Here are some of the other notable numbers.
14 – Players under par in Round 1.
73.22 – Field average score for Round 1.
73.23 - Field average score for Round 1 at the 2014 U.S. Open at Pinehurst. Say this: the venue is consistent.
2 - Bogey-free rounds by Rory McIlroy in his U.S. Open career, after he went around Pinehurst without a bogey during a Thursday’s 65. The other time McIlroy shot a bogey-free round at a U.S. Open? 2011 at Congressional, which he went on to win.
30 – Career majors for Patrick Cantlay. His friend Xander Schauffele won his first major last month at the PGA. Cantlay is off to a great start at Pinehurst, matching McIlroy with a 65 to share the lead.
2 – Eagles by Matthieu Pavon on Pinehurst’s two par-5s. He’s the first player to make two eagles in one round at a Pinehurst U.S. Open. He shot 67 and is two shots back.
4.42 - Strokes gained putting for Pavon in Round 1, which led the field. He finished dead-last in that stat at Valhalla last month, where he lost -7.383 strokes to the field.
17 – Pars for Sergio Garcia alongside one birdie, the sixth bogey-free round in a U.S. Open at Pinehurst. He signed for a one-under 69.
25 – Consecutive U.S. Opens for Garcia.
2019 - The last time Scottie Scheffler was more than five shots behind the leader after a completed round at the U.S. Open. Scheffler is six back after an opening 71.
6 - Number of players in history to match or better Ludvig Aberg’s opening 66 in his first career U.S. Open round. Aberg joins: Matthew Wolf (66, -4, 2020 at Winged Foot), Xander Schauffele (66, -6, 2017 at Erin Hills), Andrew Landry (66,-4, 2016 at Oakmont), T.C. Chen (65,-5,1985 at Oakland Hills), Jim Thorpe (66,-4, 1981 at Merion) and Lee Mackey, Jr. (64,-6,1950 at Merion).
14 - Fairways hit by Aberg, the only player in the field to hit every fairway on Thursday.
346.9 - Average driving distance for amateur Gordan Sargent, which led the field.
2 - Pars made by Viktor Hovland on his final two holes—the only time he made back-to-back pars in his opening round. He signed for 78.