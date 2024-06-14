SI

2024 U.S. Open By the Numbers: Facts and Stats That Mattered Most on Day 1

The first day of the 2024 U.S. Open in the books, and Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay share the lead. Here are the facts and figures that stood out.

After an opening-round 71, Scottie Scheffler is in unfamiliar territory at the U.S. Open.
PINEHURST, N.C. — The first round of the 124th U.S. Open is complete, with Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay tied for the lead after matching rounds of five-under 65. Here are some of the other notable numbers.

14 – Players under par in Round 1.

73.22 – Field average score for Round 1.

73.23 - Field average score for Round 1 at the 2014 U.S. Open at Pinehurst. Say this: the venue is consistent. 

2 - Bogey-free rounds by Rory McIlroy in his U.S. Open career, after he went around Pinehurst without a bogey during a Thursday’s 65. The other time McIlroy shot a bogey-free round at a U.S. Open? 2011 at Congressional, which he went on to win.

30 – Career majors for Patrick Cantlay. His friend Xander Schauffele won his first major last month at the PGA. Cantlay is off to a great start at Pinehurst, matching McIlroy with a 65 to share the lead.

2 – Eagles by Matthieu Pavon on Pinehurst’s two par-5s. He’s the first player to make two eagles in one round at a Pinehurst U.S. Open. He shot 67 and is two shots back.

4.42 - Strokes gained putting for Pavon in Round 1, which led the field. He finished dead-last in that stat at Valhalla last month, where he lost -7.383 strokes to the field. 

17 – Pars for Sergio Garcia alongside one birdie, the sixth bogey-free round in a U.S. Open at Pinehurst. He signed for a one-under 69.

25 – Consecutive U.S. Opens for Garcia.

2019 - The last time Scottie Scheffler was more than five shots behind the leader after a completed round at the U.S. Open. Scheffler is six back after an opening 71. 

6 - Number of players in history to match or better Ludvig Aberg’s opening 66 in his first career U.S. Open round. Aberg joins: Matthew Wolf (66, -4, 2020 at Winged Foot), Xander Schauffele (66, -6, 2017 at Erin Hills), Andrew Landry (66,-4, 2016 at Oakmont), T.C. Chen (65,-5,1985 at Oakland Hills), Jim Thorpe (66,-4, 1981 at Merion) and Lee Mackey, Jr. (64,-6,1950 at Merion).

14 - Fairways hit by Aberg, the only player in the field to hit every fairway on Thursday. 

346.9 - Average driving distance for amateur Gordan Sargent, which led the field. 

2 - Pars made by Viktor Hovland on his final two holes—the only time he made back-to-back pars in his opening round. He signed for 78.

