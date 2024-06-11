Power Rankings: Nine Players to Challenge Scottie Scheffler at U.S. Open
Welcome to Power Rankings, a weekly feature on SI Golf from our partners at KeyCompete. This week the PGA Tour shifts to Pinehurst No. 2 for the U.S. Open. Here’s how our model sees the event event shaping up:
2024 U.S. Open Preview
Designed by the legendary Donald Ross, Pinehurst No. 2 stands as a masterpiece of golf architecture. Its inception in 1907 marks the genesis of a course that has witnessed the triumphs of countless champions. Renowned for its undulating greens, strategic bunkering, and natural aesthetics, it demands precision and creativity from tee to green. Recent renovations have enhanced its classic allure while preserving its essence, ensuring a stern test for the world's elite. It most recently hosted the U.S. Open in 2014, won by Martin Kaymer.
KeyCompete’s 2024 U.S. Open Power Rankings:
1. Scottie Scheffler (+300): He is Scottie Scheffler. What else needs to be said?
2. Xander Schauffele (+1100): Now off the schneid with his first major title, seeks to add another. All-around game and mental fortitude bode well for success at Pinehurst No. 2.
3. Collin Morikawa (+1400) : Precision personified, surgical ball-striking will play well at Pinehurst. Solo runner-up last week at the Memorial. Has played in the final pairing in each of this year’s two majors.
4. Bryson DeChambeau (+1800) : Power draws headlines but precision around the greens is also a quiet strength. Has been a factor in first two majors, including runner-up at Valhalla.
5. Rory McIlroy (+1100) : Ten years and counting since last major win but has all the tools to end his drought here.
6. Ludvig Aberg (+2200) : Rising star. Fearless demeanor and burgeoning skill set could make him a dark horse.
7. Brooks Koepka (+2000) : Despite a T45 at the Masters, his knack for elevating his game in major championships makes him a perennial threat.
8. Justin Thomas (+4000) : Good fit for Pinehurst's intricacies. Two-time major winner.
9. Cameron Smith (+4000) : Unorthodox style and creativity, strength from 100 yards and in will be a big asset. T6 earlier this year at the Masters.
10. Sahith Theegala (+5500) : Rising star due to deliver in one of these big events. Eight top-20 finishes this year.
2024 The Memorial Tournament Recap
Scottie Scheffler once again was unbreakable on a Sunday, hanging on to win the Memorial despite a final-round 74. KeyCompete had a solid week with matchup bets and brought our yearly record to 100-63.
