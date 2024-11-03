2024 World Wide Technology Championship Full Field: Three Fall Events Remain
Time is running out to secure status next year on the PGA Tour, in what could be the last season of chasing 125 fully exempt spots.
The Tour was off last week after the Zozo Championship (won by Nico Echavarria) but not devoid of news, as the Tour’s Player Advisory Council proposed sweeping changes to reduce tournament fields and the number of exempt players.
If approved, the changes would take effect with the 2026 season and reduce the number of jobs—i.e., Tour cards. There are reductions in a number of exemption categories but the most recognizable one is the top 125 exemption, a mainstay for four decades, being reduced to the top 100 on the points list.
That makes this FedEx Fall the potentially last chase around the top 125, a storyline at the end of so many Tour seasons. This week’s World Wide Technology Championship is the third-to-last chance to get inside the top 125 and secure one’s job for next season.
Matt Wallace is sitting at No. 125, but safe for next year by virtue of his 2023 win at the Corales Puntacana Championship. He hasn’t made any starts this fall. Joel Dahmen is just ahead of him by a fraction of a point at 124 (Dahmen has had an eventful fall; last month in Las Vegas he was penalized four shots for having a 15th club and went on to miss the cut), and will play in Mexico.
Joe Highsmith sits at No. 126, followed by Kevin Tway and Alejandro Tosti, and all three are in the 120-player field this week at the Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal at Cabo San Lucas.
Erik van Rooyen returns as the defending champion, having shot 28 on the back nine Sunday a year ago including an eagle on the closing par-5 18th.
2024 Worldwide Technology Championship Full Field
120 players
Alexander, Tyson
Andrade, Billy +
Baddeley, Aaron
Barjon, Paul
Barnes, Erik
Benitez, Isidro +
Berger, Daniel
Blair, Zac
Bramlett, Joseph
Brehm, Ryan
Bridgeman, Jacob
Bryan, Wesley
Buckley, Hayden
Campos, Rafael
Cauley, Bud
Champ, Cameron
Chappell, Kevin
Coody, Pierceson
Cook, Austin
Crowe, Trace
Dahmen, Joel
de la Fuente, Santiago +
Donald, Luke +
Dougherty, Kevin
Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
Duncan, Tyler
Echavarria, Nico
Eckroat, Austin
English, Harris
Fishburn, Patrick
Furr, Wilson
Geddes, Mark #
Ghim, Doug
Glover, Lucas
Gonzalez, Emilio +
Gordon, Will
Greyserman, Max
Griffin, Ben
Griffin, Lanto
Hadley, Chesson
Hale, Jr., Blaine
Hall, Harry
Hardy, Nick
Higgo, Garrick
Higgs, Harry +
Highsmith, Joe
Hitt, Austin +
Hoey, Rico
Hoffman, Charley
Hoge, Tom
Hossler, Beau
Kim, Michael
Kim, S.H.
Kizzire, Patton
Kraft, Kelly
Kuchar, Matt
Laird, Martin
Lashley, Nate
Lee, K.H.
Lipsky, David
List, Luke
Lower, Justin
McCormick, Ryan
McNealy, Maverick
Merritt, Troy
Mitchell, Keith
Montgomery, Taylor
Moore, Ryan
Moore, Taylor
Morales, Omar +
Mullinax, Trey
NeSmith, Matt
Noh, S.Y.
Norlander, Henrik
Palmer, Ryan +
Pereda, Raul
Phillips, Chandler
Piercy, Scott +
Ramey, Chad
Reavie, Chez
Rodgers, Patrick
Ryder, Sam
Schenk, Adam
Schmid, Matti
Shelton, Robby
Shipley, Neal +
Skinns, David
Sloan, Roger
Smalley, Alex
Smotherman, Austin
Spaun, J.J.
Springer, Hayden
Stevens, Sam
Streelman, Kevin
Suh, Justin
Svensson, Adam
Tarren, Callum
Taylor, Ben
Teater, Josh
Tosti, Alejandro
Trainer, Martin
Tway, Kevin
van Rooyen, Erik
Vegas, Jhonattan
Villegas, Camilo
Walker, Andrew +
Whaley, Vince
Whitney, Tom
Wilkinson, Tim
Willett, Danny
Wu, Brandon
Wu, Dylan
Xiong, Norman
Young, Cameron
Young, Carson
Yuan, Carl
+ - Sponsor exemption
# - Section champion