2024 Zozo Championship Final Payouts, Purse, Prize Money

The Zozo Championship is offering the largest purse in the FedEx Fall Series. Here's the full breakdown of payouts.

Morikawa rolled to a win last year at the Zozo Championship.
The PGA Tour shifted to Japan this week for the annual Zozo Championship, and the strongest field of the fall made the trip to pursue a piece of the $8.5 million purse.

First place will pay $1.53 million and three top-10 players are competing: Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama and Collin Morikawa. Sahith Theegala, Max Homa, Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas are among the other big names to make the trip. Morikawa rolled to a six-shot win last year and returns as the defending champion.

At No. 2, Schauffele is the highest-ranked player in the field, but he got off to an uncharacteristically slow start thanks to a quadruple bogey in his opening round.

The Zozo is a limited, 78-man field with no cut, so each player can count on a guaranteed payout, which will be distributed as you see here.

2024 Zozo Championship Final Payouts

Win: $1,530,000

2: $918,000

3: $578,000

4: $408,000

5: $340,000

6: $306,000

7: $284,750

8: $263,500

9: $246,500

10: $229,500

11: $212,500

12: $195,500

13: $178,500

14: $161,500

15: $151,640

16: $142,460

17: $133,960

18: $125,460

19: $116,960

20: $108,460

21: $99,960

22: $93,160

23: $86,360

24: $79,560

25: $72,760

26: $65,960

27: $63,410

28: $60,860

29: $58,310

30: $55,760

31: $53,210

32: $50,660

33: $48,110

34: $45,985

35: $43,860

36: $41,735

37: $39,610

38: $37,910

39: $36,210

40: $34,510

41: $32,810

42: $31,110

43: $29,410

44: $27,710

45: $26,010

46: $24,310

47: $22,610

48: $21,250

49: $20,060

50: $19,380

51: $18,870

52: $18,360

53: $18,020

54: $17,680

55: $17,510

56: $17,340

57: $17,170

58: $17,000

59: $16,830

60: $16,660

61: $16,490

62: $16,320

63: $16,150

64: $15,980

65: $15,810

66: $15,640

67: $15,470

68: $15,300

69: $15,130

70: $14,960

71: $14,790

72: $14,620

73: $14,450

74: $14,280

75: $14,110

76: $13,940

77: $13,770

78: $13,600

