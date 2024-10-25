2024 Zozo Championship Final Payouts, Purse, Prize Money
The PGA Tour shifted to Japan this week for the annual Zozo Championship, and the strongest field of the fall made the trip to pursue a piece of the $8.5 million purse.
First place will pay $1.53 million and three top-10 players are competing: Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama and Collin Morikawa. Sahith Theegala, Max Homa, Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas are among the other big names to make the trip. Morikawa rolled to a six-shot win last year and returns as the defending champion.
At No. 2, Schauffele is the highest-ranked player in the field, but he got off to an uncharacteristically slow start thanks to a quadruple bogey in his opening round.
The Zozo is a limited, 78-man field with no cut, so each player can count on a guaranteed payout, which will be distributed as you see here.
2024 Zozo Championship Final Payouts
Win: $1,530,000
2: $918,000
3: $578,000
4: $408,000
5: $340,000
6: $306,000
7: $284,750
8: $263,500
9: $246,500
10: $229,500
11: $212,500
12: $195,500
13: $178,500
14: $161,500
15: $151,640
16: $142,460
17: $133,960
18: $125,460
19: $116,960
20: $108,460
21: $99,960
22: $93,160
23: $86,360
24: $79,560
25: $72,760
26: $65,960
27: $63,410
28: $60,860
29: $58,310
30: $55,760
31: $53,210
32: $50,660
33: $48,110
34: $45,985
35: $43,860
36: $41,735
37: $39,610
38: $37,910
39: $36,210
40: $34,510
41: $32,810
42: $31,110
43: $29,410
44: $27,710
45: $26,010
46: $24,310
47: $22,610
48: $21,250
49: $20,060
50: $19,380
51: $18,870
52: $18,360
53: $18,020
54: $17,680
55: $17,510
56: $17,340
57: $17,170
58: $17,000
59: $16,830
60: $16,660
61: $16,490
62: $16,320
63: $16,150
64: $15,980
65: $15,810
66: $15,640
67: $15,470
68: $15,300
69: $15,130
70: $14,960
71: $14,790
72: $14,620
73: $14,450
74: $14,280
75: $14,110
76: $13,940
77: $13,770
78: $13,600