2024 Wyndham Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Final PGA Tour Event of Regular Season
The PGA Tour regular season wraps this week with the annual stop at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club. It's offering a $7.9 million purse, with $1.422 million to the winner.
It's life-changing money, but not in the league with PGA Tour signature events that offer $20-25 million. But this week is about more than prize money — it's the last chance for players to crack the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings, extend their season by at least one more week and maintain access to the most prestigious Tour events in 2025. Players on the FedEx bubble this week include Jordan Spieth (63), Johnattan Vegas (67), Victor Perez (71), who buzzed back to the U.S. after competing in the Paris Olympics, Davis Riley (72) and Lucas Glover (76), who is the event's defending champion.
Tropical storm Debby rolled through the area on Thursday, delaying play for a full day and setting the stage for an apparent Monday finish.
Here are the final payouts for the 2024 Wyndham Championship:
2024 Wyndham Championship Final Payouts
Win: $1,422,000
2. $861,100
3. $545,100
4. $387,100
5. $323,900
6. $286,375
7. $266,625
8. $246,875
9. $231,075
10. $215,275
11. $199,475
12. $183,675
13. $167,875
14. $152,075
15. $144,175
16. $136,275
17. $128,375
18. $120,475
19. $112,575
20. $104,675
21. $96,775
22. $88,875
23. $82,555
24. $76,235
25. $69,915
26. $63,595
27. $61,225
28. $58,855
29. $56,485
30. $54,115
31. $51,745
32. $49,375
33. $47,005
34. $45,030
35. $43,055
36. $41,080
37. $39,105
38. $37,525
39. $35,945
40. $34,365
41. $32,785
42. $31,205
43. $29,625
44. $28,045
45. $26,465
46. $24,885
47. $23,305
48. $22,041
49. $20,935
50. $20,303
51. $19,829
52. $19,355
53. $19,039
54. $18,723
55. $18,565
56. $18,407
57. $18,249
58. $18,091
59. $17,933
60. $17,775
61. $17,617
62. $17,459
63. $17,301
64. $17,143
65. $16,985