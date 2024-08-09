SI

2024 Wyndham Championship Final Payouts, Prize Money, Winnings From Final PGA Tour Event of Regular Season

The Wyndham Championship is the last stop before the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Here's what each player will earn this week.

Jeff Ritter

Jordan Spieth entered the Wyndham Championship in 63rd place in the season-long FedEx standings. / Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

The PGA Tour regular season wraps this week with the annual stop at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club. It's offering a $7.9 million purse, with $1.422 million to the winner.

It's life-changing money, but not in the league with PGA Tour signature events that offer $20-25 million. But this week is about more than prize money — it's the last chance for players to crack the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings, extend their season by at least one more week and maintain access to the most prestigious Tour events in 2025. Players on the FedEx bubble this week include Jordan Spieth (63), Johnattan Vegas (67), Victor Perez (71), who buzzed back to the U.S. after competing in the Paris Olympics, Davis Riley (72) and Lucas Glover (76), who is the event's defending champion.

Tropical storm Debby rolled through the area on Thursday, delaying play for a full day and setting the stage for an apparent Monday finish.

Here are the final payouts for the 2024 Wyndham Championship:

2024 Wyndham Championship Final Payouts

Win: $1,422,000

2. $861,100

3. $545,100

4. $387,100

5. $323,900

6. $286,375

7. $266,625

8. $246,875

9. $231,075

10. $215,275

11. $199,475

12. $183,675

13. $167,875

14. $152,075

15. $144,175

16. $136,275

17. $128,375

18. $120,475

19. $112,575

20. $104,675

21. $96,775

22. $88,875

23. $82,555

24. $76,235

25. $69,915

26. $63,595

27. $61,225

28. $58,855

29. $56,485

30. $54,115

31. $51,745

32. $49,375

33. $47,005

34. $45,030

35. $43,055

36. $41,080

37. $39,105

38. $37,525

39. $35,945

40. $34,365

41. $32,785

42. $31,205

43. $29,625

44. $28,045

45. $26,465

46. $24,885

47. $23,305

48. $22,041

49. $20,935

50. $20,303

51. $19,829

52. $19,355

53. $19,039

54. $18,723

55. $18,565

56. $18,407

57. $18,249

58. $18,091

59. $17,933

60. $17,775

61. $17,617

62. $17,459

63. $17,301

64. $17,143

65. $16,985

